The Box Bob Was Made for Thin Hair—It Adds Thickness, Body and Hasn’t Stopped Trending All Year

There's something about autumn that makes me want to switch up my hair—I don't know whether it's the "back to school" vibe or the fact that we're nearing the end of the year, but the itch is there. Recently, I've been lusting after bobs of all shapes and kinds, and it appears that the rest of the world has too.

This year we've seen everything from the cloud bob to the ghost wave chop, but the most recent to take my fancy is a style called the box bob. Minimal, chic and totally office appropriate, it channels some of the key trends this year—'office siren' and the much touted 'clean girl' look. Get the lowdown, ahead.

What is the 'box bob'?

Cos Sakkas, TONI&GUY's Global Creative Director, tells Marie Claire UK: "The box bob has clean square lines, including the fringe, and is an iconic and timeless look. It has a square silhouette with a sharp outline and minimal layering, creating the boxy feel that it’s named after."

"It’s the perfect bob paired with a glass-like finish or a hint of natural movement. It’s chic and confident and when worn right, nothing can compete, you will own the room," he continues. "Think Mia Wallace from the film Pulp Fiction and you get the killer styling vibes."

"While other styles are soft and layered, the box bob’s one-length layers give it a blunt finish for a strong, geometric shape. It’s perfect for those who want something more structured for the Autumn as we see a return of strong lines and graphic shapes. It can also be worn on different hair types which makes it a popular style; its blunt edges give an illusion of thickness, while its versatility in styling means it can be work smooth and sleek or naturally wavy."

How do you get the look?

"The key is the precision in the haircut: a clean, one-length haircut that is structured, but feels effortless," explains the stylist. "Ask your hairdresser to cut it without graduation or layering so it sits perfectly. To style, blow-dry smooth with a round or paddle brush to enhance the sleekness, or wear it air-dried for a more undone feel. The box bob’s outline is what makes it so gorgeous, so book in for regular trims every 6-8 weeks with your stylist."

How do you style the box bob at home?

Sakkas explains that the great thing about the box bob is that it's quite low maintenance. As such, you can keep your styling routine simple. He recommends starting with a heat protector and an anti-frizz smoothing spray, which is lightweight. Then, use the nozzle of your hairdryer to direct the air down the hair shaft to reduce frizz and encourage natural shine. Finish with an oil for a polished finish.

Who does the 'box bob' suit?

This is a really versatile look, which suits most face shapes and hair textures. If it sits around the jawline, it will accentuate bone structure, whereas if it's below the chin, it will be more flattering for rounder faces. The hairstylist adds that it's the perfect cut for fine hair as the bluntness adds thickness.

Best products for styling the 'box bob'

Sakkas stresses that you want this look to be as frizz-free and polished as possible, so invest in a solid styling cream. Alternatively, for added volume, a volume mousse applied at the roots will prevent it looking too flat.

