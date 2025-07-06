Move Over, Sit Ups – the Reverse Plank Variation Is the Easiest Way To Challenge Your Core, Legs and Arms

Love them or hate them, planks are undoubtedly an elite move when it comes to strengthening your whole body. If you've been to any kind of strength-based class in the last, oh, decade or so - you'll most certainly have come across this humble, static but oh-so-spicy move.

And the best bit? The variations available are seemingly endless. From side planks and shoulder taps to forearm hip dips and walking planks, there's a variation for everyone - but arguably the simplest and most effective of them all? The reverse plank variation.

Beloved by a myriad of coaches, from gym pros to barre besties and Pilates princesses alike, this might move is high on benefits, and low on time and equipment, making it (we're calling it) the perfect all-in-one exercise for full-body activation.

And the science stacks up, too: studies (like this one, published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology) show that the reverse plank is effective in improving posture and alignment, as well as building muscle, while due to the different muscle engagement, coaches rate them for preventing injury as well.

The reverse plank variation is being hailed as even more effective than a standard plank - here's why

What is a reverse plank variation?

Let's start at the beginning - if you're wondering what a reverse plank variation is, you're in the right place. And the good news is, it's not complicated. Think of a plank position, but instead of facing down, you're facing up toward the ceiling.

"A reverse plank is a bodyweight exercise that targets your posterior chain, including your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back, as well as your triceps, rear shoulders and core," explains personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "It’s not just a flipped plank though, it challenges the body in a completely different way."

What are the benefits of a reverse plank?

As mentioned above, calling this move a reverse plank variation is something of a misnomer, as it's really a totally different move from a standard plank. While there are some similarities, benefits-wise, a reverse plank recruits some very different muscles from its classic counterpart.

"The reverse plank variation is an often-underrated, yet incredibly valuable move," notes personal trainer Emma McCaffrey. "I love doing the reverse of moves we do regularly, as if nothing else, we are strengthening the opposing muscles and asking our muscles to adapt. And, reverse plans are a posterior powerhouse."

Let's take a look in more detail.

1. It's a great posterior chain exercise

"As it's the opposite of a regular plank, the reverse plank is essentially an anti-extension exercise, where you're actively resisting your hips from dropping," says McCaffrey. "This requires strong posterior chain engagement, particularly from glutes and hamstrings. This benefits posture, running, and overall balance."

2. It boosts core strength and engagement

You'll probably already know that a standard plank is a powerhouse move for the core. But flip it, and you're engaging your core in a different - but equally beneficial - way.

"A reverse plank variation engages the core in a very functional way," explains Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "This helps to improve overall stability and reduce the risk of lower back pain."

3. It builds shoulder strength and stability

Just like a classic plank, the reverse plank variation will really work to strengthen the shoulders and upper back.

"A reverse plank is great for shoulder stability," notes McCaffrey. "It builds strength and stability in the shoulders as they support your body weight."

4. It helps improve posture

The move not only strengthens the shoulders, but it works to open them up, too, reversing the effect of hours of sitting and screen work.

"Reverse plank variations open up the chest and shoulders, making them an excellent counterbalance to the hunched forward position many people adopt when sitting at a desk or looking at a screen," agrees Clift. "Over time, regular reverse plank work can lead to improved posture, better spinal alignment, and increased upper body endurance."

5. They're accessible and versatile

We love a move that's as accessible as it is easy, and the reverse plank variation ticks all our boxes. It's a bodyweight, equipment-free move that you can do anywhere, anytime - and they're simple to build up to, as well as modify as you grow stronger.

"Beginners can start with a shorter time length," advises Jenner. "Using a mirror will help you see when your hips begin to drop - this is when you lose form. Begin with just 10 seconds and gradually increase from there. For more advanced moves, try a single-leg reverse plank or add light pulses at the top. You could also attempt lifting on your fingertips instead of your palms or include ankle weights as well."

The possibilities are endless!

6. It strengthens the anterior chain

A reverse plank variation is an excellent move for challenging our anterior chain - which is all the muscles that run down the front of the body: the core, quads, hip flexors, and pectorals. These muscles assist us in propelling the body forward, and as such, are vital for walking, running, jumping, lifting and more.

Who are reverse planks best for?

As touched on above, a reverse plank variation really is suitable for pretty much anyone and everyone.

"Reverse planks are a fantastic move for most people, especially those working on posture, posterior strength, and core stability," says Jenner. "However, if you have an existing wrist or shoulder issue, this move may not be suitable. For beginners, it can feel awkward at first, particularly because your glutes and hamstrings are weak, so you can try and build strength with simpler variations like glute bridges.

"Pregnant women or those in the early postpartum period may also want to avoid this move due to concerns about core pressure and positioning."

As for how often to do them, Jenner advises around two to three times a week.

How to do a reverse plank variation with good form

As always, the key to any move will always be good form. As Jenner says, "You are better off holding a reverse plank for 20 seconds with good form than maintaining poor form for 60 seconds," so, ditch the ego and follow these steps to success.

Begin by sitting on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you and your hands placed slightly behind your hips, fingers pointing towards your feet.

Press into your hands and heels to lift your hips off the ground, aiming to form a straight line from your heels to your head.

Your chest should be open, and your shoulders should remain down and away from your ears.

Avoid letting your hips sag or overarching your back.

Keep your focus towards the ceiling or softly forward, and engage your core throughout the entire movement to maintain stability and control.

Hold for around 10 seconds, then release.

How to do a Reverse Plank | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

