Trending:

14 LGBTQ+ books to add to your reading list this Pride Month

Dionne Brighton
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • It’s officially Pride Month – the time of year when the world elevates the LGBTQ+ community and celebrates its incredible artists, writers, designers and creators.

    It is important to support and recognise these talented creatives all year around, but the increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community every June is still something that we all need to celebrate.

    Books are an important tool for education, enlightenment and empowerment, with author Isabel Waidner opening up to Marie Claire UK about the importance of reading queer literature.

    “Reading queer literature allows readers to learn about histories and experiences that have been marginalised and that they would otherwise not come across very easily,” Waidner told us. “Even more importantly, queer literature helps readers imagine effective modes of resistance and different ways of being towards better futures for all.”

    This round-up of the best books to invest in this Pride Month promises something for everyone.

    Heartstopper Series Volume 1-4 by Alice Oseman, £30 | The Works
    Heartstopper is a four-part book series, following teenagers Charlie and Nick as they navigate their transition from friendship to relationship at school. It is now a hit Netflix series, and has already been renewed for two more seasons.

    View Deal

    Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper series is a heartwarming tale of first love, while James Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room portrays homosexuality through a racial lens, in 1950’s Paris.

    Burning My Roti: Breaking Barriers as a Queer Indian Woman by Sharan Dhaliwal, £13.59 | Queer Lit
    This part guide, part memoir has been called essential reading for a new generation of South Asian women. The topics cover sexual identity, mental health and beauty standards.

    View Deal

    Burning My Roti, is a part memoir by Sharan Dhaliwal, exploring suffocating beauty standards and sexual identity. While Rainbow Milk explores the role of religion as a young man comes to terms with his sexuality while in a religious sect, on the backdrop of the Windrush Generation.

    Literature can be a life-changing tool, to help us live more connected lives. So, enjoy this round-up of the best fiction and non-fiction books to read this Pride and beyond.

    Happy Pride Month and happy reading!

    LGBTQ+ books
    Image credit: Amazon
    This is an image 1 of 14

    Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde, £7.78 | Amazon

    A LGBTQ+ book list has to start with Audre Lorde. The American author's words centre on her experience as a black, lesbian feminist. If you haven’t read any Lorde yet, this is where to begin. Sister Outsider includes some of the best of Lorde’s essays and speeches.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    This is an image 2 of 14

    Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart, £11.99 | Blackwell’s

    Born in Glasgow, in a hyper-masculine world; Protestant Mungo and Catholic James should be sworn enemies, but cannot help falling in love. A gripping story on the pull of family and the violence faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    Image credit: amazon
    This is an image 3 of 14

    How to Survive A Summer by Nick White, £13.59 | WH Smith

    Sent to a gay conversion camp in Mississippi as a teenager, this novel follows Will as he tries to remove the traumatic experience from his mind. As a new documentary and serious case is released, his past comes back to haunt him, as Will is forced to confront his horrific camp experience.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    Image credit: Amazon
    This is an image 4 of 14

    I Know You Know Who I Am by Peter Kispert, £7.25 | Amazon

    A collection of stories following characters who are forced to lie and perform before revealing their queer identity to the wider world. While deception is the core theme, it reveals that the lies we tell ourselves are the most hurtful.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    This is an image 5 of 14

    Burning My Roti: Breaking Barriers as a Queer Indian Woman by Sharan Dhaliwal, £13.59 | Queer Lit

    This part guide, part memoir has been called essential reading for a new generation of South Asian women. The topics cover sexual identity, mental health and beauty standards.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    This is an image 6 of 14

    The Lucky List by Rachael Lippincott, £7.99 | Waterstones

    Emily has always been lucky, until her mother dies. She finds a list of all the things her mother wished she did, and Emily and her friend take on the challenge. In the end, it’s not the list, but their friendship that takes an unexpected turn.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    This is an image 7 of 14

    Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendes, £6.39 | Amazon

    An acclaimed debut, this semi-autobiographical read is a heart-warming coming of age story. Set in the 1950’s, 19 year old Jesse is coming to terms with his sexuality in the midst of a religious cult.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    Image credit: Queer Lit
    This is an image 8 of 14

    We Are Made Of Diamond Stuff by Isable Waidner, £8.19 | Queer Lit

    Isabel Waidner's second novel follows an unnamed narrator in a world where nothing is normal. It interrogates the queer migrant experience and the concept of national belonging.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    This is an image 9 of 14

    In Their Shoes: Navigating Non-Binary Life by Jamie Windust, £12.99 | Waterstones

    Jamie Windust eloquently explains that there is no one way to be non-binary. His writing features sweet anecdotes and wise conclusions, including everything from mental health to fashion.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    Image credit: Waterstones
    This is an image 10 of 14

    Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman, £8.99 | Waterstones

    Set in the Italian Riviera in the 1980's; seventeen year old Elio finds himself falling in love with an older man, as he goes through his sexual awakening.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    Image credit: Waterstones
    This is an image 11 of 14

    Olivia by Dorothy Strachey, £11.74 | Amazon

    It may be over 90-years-old but Olivia is still considered a classic of lesbian literature. A story of first love, Olivia follows a teenage girl infatuated with her headmistress, set in a nineteenth century Parisian boarding school.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    Image credit: Waterstones
    This is an image 12 of 14

    Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin, £9.99 | Waterstones

    James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room follows the life of a gay man in Paris, exploring the intersection between homosexuality and race.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    This is an image 13 of 14

    Heartstopper Series Volume 1-4 Books Collection Set By Alice Oseman, £30 | The Works

    If you loved the Netflix series, then you will adore the books as teenage boys navigate love and school.

    View now
    LGBTQ+ books
    This is an image 14 of 14

    Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers, £11.68 | Book Depository

    Grace, at 28 years old, is learning to love herself in this heart-warming coming of age story. A drunken trip to Las Vegas starts the journey of love.

    View now

    Reading now

    Popular entertainment stories