14 LGBTQ+ books to add to your reading list this Pride Month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s officially Pride Month – the time of year when the world elevates the LGBTQ+ community and celebrates its incredible artists, writers, designers and creators.

It is important to support and recognise these talented creatives all year around, but the increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community every June is still something that we all need to celebrate.

Books are an important tool for education, enlightenment and empowerment, with author Isabel Waidner opening up to Marie Claire UK about the importance of reading queer literature.

“Reading queer literature allows readers to learn about histories and experiences that have been marginalised and that they would otherwise not come across very easily,” Waidner told us. “Even more importantly, queer literature helps readers imagine effective modes of resistance and different ways of being towards better futures for all.”

This round-up of the best books to invest in this Pride Month promises something for everyone.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Heartstopper Series Volume 1-4 by Alice Oseman, £30 | The Works

Heartstopper is a four-part book series, following teenagers Charlie and Nick as they navigate their transition from friendship to relationship at school. It is now a hit Netflix series, and has already been renewed for two more seasons. View Deal

Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper series is a heartwarming tale of first love, while James Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room portrays homosexuality through a racial lens, in 1950’s Paris.

Burning My Roti: Breaking Barriers as a Queer Indian Woman by Sharan Dhaliwal, £13.59 | Queer Lit

This part guide, part memoir has been called essential reading for a new generation of South Asian women. The topics cover sexual identity, mental health and beauty standards. View Deal

Burning My Roti, is a part memoir by Sharan Dhaliwal, exploring suffocating beauty standards and sexual identity. While Rainbow Milk explores the role of religion as a young man comes to terms with his sexuality while in a religious sect, on the backdrop of the Windrush Generation.

Literature can be a life-changing tool, to help us live more connected lives. So, enjoy this round-up of the best fiction and non-fiction books to read this Pride and beyond.

Happy Pride Month and happy reading!