Shark discount codes for June 2024

FAQs

Does Shark offer free delivery? Shark offers free standard delivery with no minimum cost on all orders with a UK mainland shipping address.

Is there a Shark student promo code? Students and graduates can receive a 10% Shark discount code when they verify their student/graduate status with Student Beans or Graduate Beans respectively.

Does Shark offer NHS discount? Yes. Shark offers a 10% promo code to NHS and healthcare workers, teachers, military staff, police and fire service, and keyworkers. Simply verify your employment status on the Shark discount page and you’ll receive your code right away.

When is the next Shark Clean sale? Shark has a sales throughout the year including on key sales dates such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There is also an ‘Offers’ tab that is regularly updated with the best savings on some of their most popular products.

What is the Shark returns policy? If you would like to return your Shark purchase, you have up to 30 days from the date of delivery to do so. All returned items must be in a resaleable condition and with all packaging intact with any user manuals included.

Hints and Tips

Bundles: Enjoy great cleaning combos for less when you shop Shark Bundles. With the sale, you will find a wide selection of bundle options made up of vacuums and floor-cleaning tools helping you to save on your Shark Clean products.

Over 55 Savings: Save more on vacuums and Shark hair dryers with their over 55 discount. If you are 55 or older, you can get a 10% Shark discount code by verifying your age on their ‘Discount’ page.

Subscribe to Emails: Lower the cost of your first purchase by signing up for the Shark email service. When you do, you’ll receive a Shark 10% voucher code. You will also be the first to hear about their latest offers, products, and rewards.

Price Match: Guarantee the best price with Shark’s price match guarantee. If you find an identical item for less than you paid from one of the 7 applicable retailers, you can request a price match by emailing the price match team from Shark's website. You have 30 days from your purchase date to start your price match enquiry.

How to use your Shark discount code

Look at our Shark discount codes and click ‘Get Code’ to copy your ideal code. Head over to the Shark Clean website and add your chosen products to the shopping bag. When you’re finished, begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon at the top of the page followed by the ‘View Basket’ button. There, you will see your order total with a ‘Have a voucher code?’ link which you can click to reveal a promo code box. Enter your chosen Shark discount code and click ‘Apply’ to secure your latest savings.

