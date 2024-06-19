Going to Wimbledon? Here are my winning outfit formulas

Believe it or not, but summer is finally upon us, and with it comes the social event of the season: Wimbledon. Come rain or shine, the crème de la crème of sports personalities, celebrities and royalty - and tennis lovers of course - gather to watch their favourite players battle it out for the Grand Slam.

And what to wear to Wimbledon is just as important as the game itself. But with no formal dress code for the event, it can be hard to decide how to dress.

You can lean into the tenniscore fashion trend of course, as championned by Zendaya during the promotional tour of Challengers. Think tennis whites, pleated skirts, V-neck sweater vests and chic accessories.

Or you can take your cue from celebrities and the looks they served during previous Wimbledon tournaments.

Princess Catherine, a tennis regular, always dresses smartly since she is in the Royal Box, which does encourage a more formal dress code. As such, she often opts for midi dresses in bold hues inspired by the courts. When not in the box, she favours tailored trousers and shirts.

Celebrities such as Lucy Boynton and Olivia Coleman have also favoured frocks, opting for printed tea dresses paired with heels and sunglasses or an umbrella (you've got to be prepared for all weather scenarios after all).

If dresses aren't your thing, take your cue from Cara Delevingne and Emma Corrin, who have opted for linen suits and tailored separates with smart flats in the past.

One thing worth remembering though, is that celebrities don't need to walk miles through Wimbledon village to get to their seats, so do dress for comfort. Think chic flats and clothes you can sit in and won't ride up. And do avoid hats: no one wants to have their view of the court blocked.

With that in mind, here are a few Wimbledon outfit ideas for you.

WNU, The Boyfriend shirt £110 at With Nothing Underneath A bestseller for the label, this linen shirt is available in lots of different colourways and is one that Meghan Markle actually wore to Wimbledon.

WNU, The Palazzo trousers £120 at With Nothing Underneath Linen trousers should be a staple in any summer wardrobe, and this blue pair will look great with a white shirt at Wimbledon.

COS, Pleated A-Line Midi Shirt Dress £115 at COS Tenniscore at its finest. Pair with flat dad sandals.

Boden, satin blazer £198 at Boden A silk or linen suit is comfortable but chic enough to look put together at any event.

Boden, satin trousers £125 at Boden Team these trousers with the matching blazer or with a plain t-shirt.

Massimo Dutti, printed halterneck dress £149 at Massimo Dutti A printed dress and flat sandals are a winning combo no matter the occasion.

Mango, Button Crochet Dress £35.99 at Mango Wear this dress with wedges and a black blazer for those cooler days.

Armani, Checked Ottoman Dress £234 at Armani A pleated skirt is the perfect nod to the tenniscore trend.

D&G,Polka-Dot Poplin Shirt £825 at Net-A-Porter You can wear this polin shirt with the matching shorts or a linen maxi skirt.

D&G, Polka-Dot Shorts £675 at Net-A-Porter The perfect shorts to have strawberry and cream in.

Max Mara, pleated skirt £235 at Max Mara Maxi skirts are everywhere right now. For Wimbledon, team yours with a linen shirt and a neck tie.

Arket, Collarless Linen Blazer £159 at ARKET The collarless neckline of this blazer stops it from looking too formal.