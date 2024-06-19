Going to Wimbledon? Here are my winning outfit formulas
Game, set, match
Believe it or not, but summer is finally upon us, and with it comes the social event of the season: Wimbledon. Come rain or shine, the crème de la crème of sports personalities, celebrities and royalty - and tennis lovers of course - gather to watch their favourite players battle it out for the Grand Slam.
And what to wear to Wimbledon is just as important as the game itself. But with no formal dress code for the event, it can be hard to decide how to dress.
You can lean into the tenniscore fashion trend of course, as championned by Zendaya during the promotional tour of Challengers. Think tennis whites, pleated skirts, V-neck sweater vests and chic accessories.
Or you can take your cue from celebrities and the looks they served during previous Wimbledon tournaments.
Princess Catherine, a tennis regular, always dresses smartly since she is in the Royal Box, which does encourage a more formal dress code. As such, she often opts for midi dresses in bold hues inspired by the courts. When not in the box, she favours tailored trousers and shirts.
Celebrities such as Lucy Boynton and Olivia Coleman have also favoured frocks, opting for printed tea dresses paired with heels and sunglasses or an umbrella (you've got to be prepared for all weather scenarios after all).
If dresses aren't your thing, take your cue from Cara Delevingne and Emma Corrin, who have opted for linen suits and tailored separates with smart flats in the past.
One thing worth remembering though, is that celebrities don't need to walk miles through Wimbledon village to get to their seats, so do dress for comfort. Think chic flats and clothes you can sit in and won't ride up. And do avoid hats: no one wants to have their view of the court blocked.
With that in mind, here are a few Wimbledon outfit ideas for you.
A bestseller for the label, this linen shirt is available in lots of different colourways and is one that Meghan Markle actually wore to Wimbledon.
Linen trousers should be a staple in any summer wardrobe, and this blue pair will look great with a white shirt at Wimbledon.
A silk or linen suit is comfortable but chic enough to look put together at any event.
A printed dress and flat sandals are a winning combo no matter the occasion.
You can wear this polin shirt with the matching shorts or a linen maxi skirt.
Maxi skirts are everywhere right now. For Wimbledon, team yours with a linen shirt and a neck tie.
The collarless neckline of this blazer stops it from looking too formal.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
