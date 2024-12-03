Marie Claire Newsletter
Lisa Ing-Marinelli has nailed chic winter dressing - these 5 layered looks prove it
Our winter dressing muse
By Jazzria Harris
I’ve shopped around and can honestly say, these are the 12 best sequin pieces to ensure you shine this sparkle season
Outfits sparklier than the Christmas lights
By Jazzria Harris
I just got a 'brow stain' for fuller-looking brows—here's what you need to know before trying it yourself
Treatment on trial
By Lucy Abbersteen
Power Summit: how Green Sciences are shaping the beauty industry
From formulation to application, the world of beauty is striving to become more sustainable. Here, we meet three industry insiders championing conscious innovation
By Marie Claire
Power Summit: shaping the future of tech
By Marie Claire
Women in STEM: celebrating our achievements this IWD
Here's why women play a vital role in shaping the cutting edge careers of tomorrow.
By Marie Claire
The Power Series: Igniting responsibility, innovation, and action in sustainable fashion and beauty
By Niamh McCollum
Four of the most influential women in sport talk levelling the playing field
How do we encourage more women to stay active? As part of our Power Summits series, Marie Claire’s Editor in Chief Andrea Thompson sat down with four agents of change to find out.
By Kate McCusker
International Women’s Day 2023: Real empowerment requires us all to be allies. Here's how you can make a difference according to the experts
The importance of intervention when we see injustice was on the agenda at the Marie Claire Power Series summit; Allies, Networks & Action
By Kate McCusker