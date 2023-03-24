ghd discount codes for March 2023

About ghd

ghd was started in 2001 by three hairdressers from Yorkshire, Robert Powls, Gary Douglas, and Martin Penny, since then, they have taken the haircare industry by storm. Professional stylists and bedroom enthusiasts alike have revelled in the quality tools and the high-quality looks they create. Whether you want to get your hands on the world-renowned ghd straighteners or you want to dabble in the other hair tools they have available such as hot brushes, hair dryers, curlers, brushes and styling products, you can create a plethora of salon-worthy looks right at your bedroom mirror. When you include a ghd discount code in your next purchase, you can save a decent chunk of change on your fresh new look.