There’s a Reason Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Is Still Apparently ‘A Long Way Off’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world. Particularly when it comes to their relationship, with the A-list couple dating since 2023.

And following a busy few years, with Swift's record-breaking Eras tour and Kelce's NFL stardom, the pair is now taking a step back from the spotlight to focus on enjoying "normal life" together away from the cameras.

"It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways," a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. "They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.

"Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together," the source later added. "Just enjoying each other's company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it's really allowed their bond to deepen."

News of their deepening bond has unsurprisingly sparked engagement rumours, with the couple put on "proposal watch" by fans for the last year.

However, according to insiders, a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement is still "a long way off", with sources shutting down speculation that an announcement was imminent.

"Travis isn't going to ask for her hand in marriage this weekend," an inside source explained to the Daily Mail, just days ago. "He is likely going to pop the question, but it is going to be when he isn't playing anymore and not getting ready for a big NFL season."

Sources have previously opened up about the engagement speculation surrounding the A-list couple, insisting last year that it wasn't even on their "radar".

"Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon," the source explained to Us Weekly at the time. "It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration."

We will continue to update this story.