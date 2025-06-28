Sorry, Denim Lovers—Lace Satin Shorts are the New Go-To for Cool, Comfy Summer Dressing

Shorts and summer dressing are two things that inevitably go hand in hand. Allowing you to stay cool on hot days with minimal effort, they’re an easy way to look chic in the heat. In light of this, it's only natural that a plethora of shorts trends tend to emerge at this time of year—including what's fast becoming 2025's most popular style: lace satin shorts.

No longer confined to your pyjama drawer, this slinky short style is everywhere right now and, trust me, it's fast becoming cool girls' new summer dressing go-to.

But what's behind lace satin shorts being so hot right now (aside from the fact that they’ll keep you cool)? Well, in part, it’s down to their ability to turn convention on its head. These styles don’t just look like they're straight from the nightwear section—in many cases they actually are. Just take a look at Julie Lellouche’s slinky cream shorts above. Hailing from Zara’s lingerie section, they would usually be reserved for slipping between the sheets, but they look just as good (if not, better) paired with her suede jacket and classic white T-shirt.

Even styles that are designed to be worn outside—like Doen’s lace-trim shorts, favourites of stylist Angie Smith and tastemaker Laura Vidrequin Roso—channel the same underwear-inspired vibe. They’re slinky and sexy yet ultimately elegant too, offering a more polished alternative to jorts or even 2024’s boyish boxer shorts trend. Once again, the addition of a simple white T-shirt takes them away from their bedroom aesthetic and instead gives them a wholly effortless feel, that's perfect for an easy-wearing summer wardrobe.

Plus, while lace satin shorts' transformation from undies to everyday staple may seem an unexpected styling choice, if you take a closer look at some of our favourite summer trends, their growing appeal actually makes complete sense. Many of our favourite summer pieces from recent years have also embraced a softer, bohemian underwear-inspired aesthetic, from this season's ultra-popular nightwear-inspired babydoll dresses and lace slip styles, to the bloomer trousers that are growing in popularity.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re ready to embrace this on-trend vibe, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best lace satin shorts to shop right now.

