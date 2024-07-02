Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming - here’s everything you need to know
Save the date.
ICYMI, the Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates have finally been announced as the 16th and 17th of July, and that means one thing: it’s time to prepare for the biggest online sale event of the year.
We’re officially in the summer sale period, and it’s hard to avoid the sales ATM. Every single retailer seems to be slashing prices, but if there’s one sale I always hold out for, it’s Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon stocks pretty much everything you could want, you see - from travel essentials you’ve had your eye on for ages to tried-and-true beauty products to stock up on. And when these products are discounted, well that’s even better. You might even snap up a surprisingly chic fashion piece you didn’t expect to find on Amazon - and at a great price, at that.
Amazon Prime Day typically has some of the most impressive discounts around (I’m talking up to 70% off) and these are all on products you’d probably buy full price at any other time of the year. As a cost-conscious shopping editor, that’s a collection of deals I can get behind.
Below, I’ve rounded up all the best early Amazon deals to get your hands on: from air fryers and other home buys to discounted fashion and beauty. Read on for my top tips on how to navigate Amazon Prime Day, and keep scrolling to shop the deals for yourself. Happy shopping!
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Simply put: Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year. While not everything on the online marketplace is slashed in price, it’s fair to say that most will be. And yes, that includes some of the Marie Claire UK team’s favourite tried and tested products. Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up the products you love - or have your eye on - for less.
As MC UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s literally my job to browse the online shops, day in, day out. Shopping for beauty, fashion and homeware is basically my bread and butter, so you can rest assured that I’ve picked only the best deals for you to peruse below.
When is Amazon Prime Day this year?
You can shop the sales from 12am on Tuesday 16th July right up until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17th July. So get ready for some mid-week savings.
Do you have to have a Prime membership for Prime Day deals?
Yes. To take advantage of the Prime Day discounts, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership if you haven’t already done so. A prime membership costs £8.99 a month and comes with plenty of other perks like access to TV and movies and free next day delivery on millions of items. Not sure if you want to commit? New members can get a 30-day trial for free! What are you waiting for?
Is Prime Day on twice a year?
For the last two years, Amazon has hosted two huge sales a year, with the official Prime Day falling in July and the other big Prime Day-level sale held in October. So yes, you can expect a huge Amazon sale - with prices slashed across all categories - twice a year. Personally? I like to utilise the summer Prime Day sales to stock up on heatwave-friendly beauty products and clothing, and bag a bargain on a piece of homeware I’ve had my eye on for ages. The fact that the prices are only *really* this good twice a year means that I don’t spend frivolously throughout the year, saving my money to get a bargain during Prime Day instead. It’s a win-win in my book.
Shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals:
Best fashion deals
This chic linen maxi dress is just one of the surprisingly affordable pieces you can find on sale right now over at Amazon's own brand The Drop.
Levi's Ribcage jeans are both flattering and timeless - this faded black pair is 24% off.
Snap up these statement teardrop silver earrings for 17% less - they were a bestseller during the last Amazon Prime sale.
Best beauty deals
Dubbed one of our all-time favourite hair straighteners, the ghd original styler is currently an impressive 24% off!
This genius Garnier over-make-up SPF spray ensures that you maintain your sun protection, even if you've forgotten to apply it first thing. Oh, and it's reduced by 33% - no big deal.
Looking for a new purple shampoo? Team MC highly rates this Olaplex one. It doesn't come cheap, so I'd highly recommend snapping it up while it's reduced.
You'll find so many uses for Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour cream. A multi-purpose, highly-rated and iconic cream that's reduced by 43%? Yes please.
Best health deals
Every piece of CRZ YOGA workout clothing I've tried I have fallen in love with. The buttery soft material performs far beyond its price tag, and these cycling shorts are currently reduced!
Save big on this adidas tank - AKA the perfect running/ HIIT workout top.
Ever thought of trying a sunrise alarm clock if you work nights or struggle to get up in the mornings? Team MC highly rate this one from Philips which - you guessed it - is on sale ATM.
The 6-Minute Diary (AKA one of our favourite wellness journals) is currently 22% off.
