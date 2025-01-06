in Features
Writer
Lotte Jeffs is an award-winning magazine writer and podcaster, and commercial writer and creative. She has written for titles such as ELLE, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, Grazia, The Telegraph and many more.
-
We're fussy Editors who've tried countless brands - 5 best sweat-proof jewellery brands that last the long run
Workout in style.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
The cold weather was taking its toll on my skin—that is until I switched to this Nordic face cream
Skincare designed to combat the cold
By Jazzria Harris
-
As someone with fine hair I've discovered that hair creams are the best way to achieve cool girl texture
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Felicity Jones on parenthood, rebellion and preparing for the Oscars
By Marie Claire
-
Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Candice Brathwaite on manifesting the wardrobe of her dreams
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Candice's wardrobe
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
The One: Jimmy Choo’s latest party shoe is the tactile embodiment of the holiday season
Yes, it’s made out of tinsel
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Mija Knežević on how to wear colour and her hardest working investment buys
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Mija's wardrobe
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
The One: Chanel’s classic Flap Bag just got the ultimate winter update
Its at the top of every collector’s wish list
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
The One: Chloé's Maxime wedge is the shoe that kick-started the boho revival
These sandals have collector's appeal
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Cora Delaney talks power dressing and supporting young British design talent
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Cora's wardrobe
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Susan Bender Whitfield on her love of clothes and expert vintage shopping tips
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Susan’s wardrobe
By Lily Russo-Bah