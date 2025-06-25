Fashion and history are forever intertwined, but for a design to remain relevant more than 3,000 years on is no small feat. Gladiator sandals—originally worn by the Ancient Greeks between 1,000 and 700 BCE, and later adopted by the Romans—have firmly stood the test of time. Although, of course, today’s iterations have been given a thoroughly modern upgrade.
Spotted all over the spring/summer 2025 runways at the likes of Dior, Zimmermann and Isabel Marant, the latest gladiator sandals are less battlefield-ready and more fashion-forward. Think buttery leather straps, polished studs, sculptural soles and statement buckles—while some even climb all the way up to the knee, lending a bold edge to sun-drenched dressing.
Whether styled with a simple cotton sundress, loose tailoring or your go-to denim shorts, the best gladiator sandals will bring a sense of toughened glamour to any outfit. Keep scrolling to see the chicest options currently topping our summer 2025 wish-lists.
Shop The Best Gladiator Sandals
ISABEL MARANT
Nensi Tie-Detailed Leather Sandals
With a boho-meets-grunge aesthetic, Isabel Marant has long been the go-to brand for gladiator sandals—and this knee-high suede pair is no exception.
AMANU
The Bazaruto Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
'Jewellery sandals'—featuring metal hardware and jewellery-like accents—are trending this season, and this Amanu pair channels the look with a gladiator-style twist.
Michael Kors
Juliette Leather Gladiator Sandal
While knee-high gladiator sandals aren’t typically associated with minimalism, this black strappy pair offers a more refined take on the trend. Free from oversized buckles or heavy studding, they’re a pared-back version of the statement style.
Zimmermann
Goldie Leather Gladiator Sandals
For those who prefer a chunkier sandal, Zimmermann’s Goldie Gladiators are a strong contender—complete with a one-inch platform and plenty of statement straps.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Sfendoni Sandals
For the more minimalist fashion fans, these Ancient Greek Sandals are sure to fit the bill. Tie them all the way up the ankle to create more of a gladiator feel.
K JACQUES ST TROPEZ
Zenobie Suede Sandals
Green suede may not be the first fabric that comes to mind when thinking of a gladiator sandal, but K Jacques St Tropez proves they're effortlessly elevated.
Tom Ford
Laminated Printed Lizard Paradis Knee-High Sandal
For an evening-ready option, Tom Ford’s gold lizard-embossed leather sandals offer an elevated take on the gladiator trend.
Isabel Marant
Edil Studded Leather Sandals
One Isabel Marant option simply isn’t enough for a gladiator sandal guide. That’s why we’re bringing you this shorter style, complete with silver-tone studs for an extra dose of statement-making edge.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Buckled Suede Sandals
For those who prefer a shorter sandal, Gianvito Rossi’s buckle-strap pair might just take your fancy. The thick leather straps offer a little more foot coverage, making them as practical as they are polished.
Dior
L'Amazone Dior High Sandal
Spotlighting the House’s iconic Amazone dress from the autumn/winter 1951–52 collection, Dior unveiled the L'Amazone Dior High Sandal to complement it on the spring/summer 2025 runway.
With contrast stitching and loose leather straps, these Ba&sh sandals bring a bohemian vibe to the gladiator style.
Guiseppe Zanotti
Super Intriigo
Giuseppe Zanotti’s Super Intriigo gladiator sandals caused a stir in their original silver and gold colourways—and now the sleek black version has just landed in the sale.