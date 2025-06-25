Fashion and history are forever intertwined, but for a design to remain relevant more than 3,000 years on is no small feat. Gladiator sandals—originally worn by the Ancient Greeks between 1,000 and 700 BCE, and later adopted by the Romans—have firmly stood the test of time. Although, of course, today’s iterations have been given a thoroughly modern upgrade.

Spotted all over the spring/summer 2025 runways at the likes of Dior, Zimmermann and Isabel Marant, the latest gladiator sandals are less battlefield-ready and more fashion-forward. Think buttery leather straps, polished studs, sculptural soles and statement buckles—while some even climb all the way up to the knee, lending a bold edge to sun-drenched dressing.

Whether styled with a simple cotton sundress, loose tailoring or your go-to denim shorts, the best gladiator sandals will bring a sense of toughened glamour to any outfit. Keep scrolling to see the chicest options currently topping our summer 2025 wish-lists.