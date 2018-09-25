Why You'll Love Dune!

Fashionable Footwear for Less

In 1992, Dune began as a small store on Oxford Street, with a dream to create an affordable luxury footwear and accessories brand. Wearing the perfect pair of shoes for an occasion is important, and with this thought in mind, their label is dedicated to offering an unmatched selection of footwear at obtainable prices.

All of their founders, buyers, and designers are experts in footwear with great attention to detail. While they’re trend-led, Dune believes that shoes should always have a timeless appeal, which means that you can invest in any one of their pairs and know they’ll be set for years to come.

Browse heels, flat shoes, trainers, loafers, slippers, boots, brogues, bags, gifts, and accessories from the comfort of your own home 24/7 with their online store. Stay a step ahead by shopping their new arrivals, and if you’re looking for a deal, our page full of Dune discount codes and savings tips is your secret weapon.

The Unmissable Sale

Fashion-forward trends and updated classics are always being added to the Dune sale page, so if you’re in the market for a new pair of biker boots, this is a great place to start. Customers can shop exciting discounts on everything from heels to sandals in the women’s sale or explore affordable everyday staples in the men’s sale.

You can even filter by size, colour, product type, heel height, boot height, heel shape, fit, brand, or price to narrow down your search even more. Build on your current look or switch things up knowing that you’re not paying the full price on the tag to do it— plus, by shopping with our Dune vouchers and other promotions, even new arrivals can be found at sale prices.

Dune Savings Tips

Other than applying a Dune promo code during checkout, we’ve brainstormed a few simple ways to make the most out of your next online shopping experience. There’s no need to worry about spending too much on your next favourite pair of shoes— with our codes and tips, you’ll be putting your best foot forward in no time:

Subscribe to their mailing list and be the first to hear about the latest arrivals, new collections, and upcoming promotions; you’ll also receive a special voucher on your birthday

With their refer-a-friend programme, when you introduce a friend to their website with a 15% off Dune discount code, once they complete an order, you’ll get one too

Receive free home delivery when you spend over £120 or choose free click & collect with no minimum

Take 10% off when you review a recent purchase

Unlock 10% off your next full-price purchase with their exclusive student discount

Keep an eye out for Black Friday and Boxing Day sales for the lowest prices of the year

Shop now and pay later by choosing Klarna during checkout

Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to get sale updates and other exclusive deals

An Affordable Wedding

You’ll find effortless elegance for every bride in their exclusive Dune wedding collection. Customers can choose from bestselling styles alongside brand new silhouettes fit for the new season; every pair of shoes is designed by their talented in-house team and crafted from the finest materials with unmatched attention to detail. With memory foam sock linings for added comfort, you’ll be dancing all night long!

Plus, all of their wedding shoes come in a beautiful bridal box, and all wedding purchases automatically come with free UK delivery. For seasonal inspiration, their editorial section is full of essential trends, new collections, and even style tips for every day, which you can also apply to your wedding shopping for an even bigger chance at success!

