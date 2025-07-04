As a Health and Fitness Writer, I’m no stranger to a fitness challenge. I’ve run marathons, interviewed top trainers, and regularly host run clubs that help people build confidence with movement. I know how transformative exercise can be, not just physically, but mentally. I preach consistency, community, and finding joy in sweating. But there’s a catch: I am absolutely terrified of the gym.

More specifically, I’m terrified of the weights section. That dimly-lit area typically tucked in the back, lined with mirrors and packed with very sweaty men aggressively curling barbells like they’re auditioning for a Marvel role. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve walked in with a plan and immediately walked out because I felt too awkward to claim my space.

That’s why, when I came across Shy Girl Workouts on TikTok, I was intrigued. These workouts are designed for people exactly like me - women who love movement, but feel overwhelmed, anxious or out-of-place in traditional gym settings. The hashtag #shygirlworkout has now racked up over 180 million views, suggesting this quietly confident fitness trend is resonating with more women than ever.

Unlike traditional strength training routines, Shy Girl Workouts focus on simplicity, low pressure and accessibility. They're not about forcing anyone back into the gym. Instead, they're about helping people move in ways that feel good, whether that’s at home, in a quiet corner of your local gym, or just using a pair of dumbbells.

If you’ve ever felt unsure about where to begin with strength training or found conventional gym culture more alienating than inspiring, this one’s for you. (And if you're looking for more low-barrier fitness ideas, MC UK has you covered - from walking workouts to confidence-building beginner gym guides.)

So, I decided to give it a go. Could a week of low-pressure, low-equipment, corner-of-the-gym workouts help me rebuild confidence in the one fitness setting I still avoid? Spoiler: it helped more than I expected. For more confidence-boosting gym content, don't miss our guides on how to overcome gym anxiety, the joy of Soft Girl Workouts, and what happened when one MC UK staffer tried a week of Lazy Girl Workouts, to boot.

I tried Shy Girl Workouts, TikTok's new relatable fitness trend for women who hate the gym

What is a Shy Girl Workout?

At its core, a Shy Girl Workout is a fitness routine designed for those who feel awkward, self-conscious or overwhelmed in a traditional gym. These workouts are quiet, simple and efficient: think staying in one spot, minimal equipment (usually dumbbells, resistance bands or bodyweight), and no need to interact with scary gym machines or people.

They can also be done at home, in your living room, or in the corner of a gym where no one’s looking.

Who Invented the Shy Girl Workout?

While no single creator can claim the trend, fitness influencers like Kelsey Grace , Emily Hottinger and Cali Fuller have helped popularise it, sharing ultra-accessible workout routines for people who don’t want to tackle a squat rack or navigate confusing machines.

The trend took off in late 2023 and has snowballed thanks to TikTok’s For You page, where relatability often beats perfection.

According to personal trainer and yoga instructor Bethan Walters, the trend has taken off because it strips fitness back to its essentials.

"It’s not that women don’t belong in the gym," she says. "It’s that so many of us don’t feel safe standing out in a bad way. We like attention - but only when it feels good."

Why Are Shy Girl Workouts So Popular?

Aside from their TikTok appeal, the psychological comfort they offer is a big part of their staying power. "They’re achievable," says Walters. "There’s no need to set up complicated machines or try and 'look the part.' They help people feel successful early on, and that’s what keeps them coming back."

That early success, Holly Haywood, Senior Instructor for Sport and Performance at Third Space, is what sets people up for consistency. "Shy Girl Workouts can help people stay consistent and progress. You can lift heavy, try new movement patterns, and gradually build strength in a space that feels like it has fewer eyes on you."

She also notes that many gyms are slowly becoming more inclusive in response. "We’re seeing layouts evolve - more ‘blank space’ for people to train in flexible, non-intimidating areas. Plus, social media can be an amazing tool. Watch short form videos, learn form basics, and walk into that gym with a bit more confidence."

What Does the Science Say?

While there’s no study specifically on 'Shy Girl Workouts,' the science supports the principles behind them.

A 2023 British Journal of Sports Medicine review found that just two short strength sessions a week (as little as 15–30 minutes) can improve mental wellbeing, sleep, and physical health.

And a separate study found that home-based and low-intensity strength training improved confidence and motivation in fitness beginners.

In short, you don’t need to max out your deadlift or own a lifting belt to benefit from strength work. You just need to start.

My Week of Shy Girl Workouts

Before I took on this challenge, I was actively avoiding the gym. I tend to prefer expert-led workouts, so a Pilates class, boxing workout, or session at Barry's Bootcamp is where I thrive. But I also knew I wanted to feel stronger, and less like I was skipping a whole section of my fitness.

As a runner, strength training is an area I massively neglect, so I knew that I'd need to eventually tackle my fear of solo workouts in the gym if I ever wanted to progress.

I set out to do five workouts, mixing home and gym-based sessions, all using dumbbells.

Health writer Georgia during her Shy Girl Workout trial (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

During

On day one, I took a pair of 5kg dumbbells to the corner of my gym and followed a five-move routine I’d saved from TikTok: squats, overhead presses, deadlifts, bent-over rows, and lunges. Nothing fancy, just one circuit, done three times, from the same spot. No machines. No wandering.

I chose off-peak times when I knew the gym would be quietest, and always wore headphones. I mixed up my workouts by training at home, where I'd typically follow a 20-minute routine in my pyjamas to totally take the pressure off.

By day three, I’d done a mix of home and gym workouts, and I was starting to trust my form more. I wasn’t worrying about what I looked like or who was watching.

As Hayward reminded me: "Most people are too busy thinking about their own workout to notice yours," and once I realised that, everything felt easier.

The gym equipment Georgia used during her Shy Girl Workout trial (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

After

By the end of the week, something clicked. I found myself actually wanting to do the workouts. Not because I was chasing results, but because I liked how they made me feel: capable, focused, clear-headed.

I didn’t transform my body, but I did notice something shift. I felt proud of myself for facing my fears. I felt more stable, more in tune with how my body moved, and I stopped seeing strength training as something reserved for other people.

As Hayward tells me, "You can do so much with a couple of dumbbells. And the confidence you build from Shy Girl Workouts? It’s real. You’ll look up one day and realise you’re ready to try a barbell. And if not - that’s fine too.”

The fitness industry loves to shout - but sometimes the most effective workouts are the quietest.

Shy Girl Workouts won’t promise a six-pack in six weeks. They don’t demand perfection. What they offer is something far more powerful - a place to start.

By the end of the week, Georgia is a self-professed convert of the TikTok trending approach to movement. (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

