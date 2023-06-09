In the summertime, there is nothing I love more than throwing on a breezy linen dress. From mini iterations to maxi lengths, linen dresses are the ultimate summer all-rounder, which creates an all-in-one outfit that can be worn almost anywhere.

The virtues of linen have been extolled at length here at Marie Claire. In the last few months alone, we have covered the best linen trousers as well as the best linen shirts. And for good reason...

As a fabric linen is breathable, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, which makes it absolutely perfect for summer. Not to mention, it is both a natural and biodegradable material, meaning it is a more sustainable choice than some other manmade, materials around.

Linen is made from a flax plant, which also requires much less water to grow than cotton. Therefore, opting for linen means saving on resources, too.

(Image credit: Getty)

In the summer months, there is nothing more versatile than a linen dress. From park picnics, to evening drinks, date nights and more, linen dresses can work for just about everything. Found yourself a colourful, puff-sleeve linen midi? That will make the perfect wedding guest dress. Invested in a sleeveless, white mini look? Put that on your summer holiday packing list, asap.

No matter how you look at it, a linen dress is certainly a purchase you are sure to get a lot of wear out of, no matter whether you opt for a throw-on style or a more structured look.

(Image credit: Getty)

From high-street to designer brands, there is no shortage of linen options around this year. If you're looking for a more affordable purchase, look to the likes of Zara and Mango. If you're wanting to support a contemporary sustainable brand, linen experts Arkitaip also have great options. While Reformation, Sleeper and Whistles have you covered too.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best linen dresses for summer, as chosen by a fashion editor.