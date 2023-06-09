As a fashion editor, this is my favourite heatwave-approved, summer dress
Easy, breezy.
In the summertime, there is nothing I love more than throwing on a breezy linen dress. From mini iterations to maxi lengths, linen dresses are the ultimate summer all-rounder, which creates an all-in-one outfit that can be worn almost anywhere.
The virtues of linen have been extolled at length here at Marie Claire. In the last few months alone, we have covered the best linen trousers as well as the best linen shirts. And for good reason...
As a fabric linen is breathable, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, which makes it absolutely perfect for summer. Not to mention, it is both a natural and biodegradable material, meaning it is a more sustainable choice than some other manmade, materials around.
Linen is made from a flax plant, which also requires much less water to grow than cotton. Therefore, opting for linen means saving on resources, too.
In the summer months, there is nothing more versatile than a linen dress. From park picnics, to evening drinks, date nights and more, linen dresses can work for just about everything. Found yourself a colourful, puff-sleeve linen midi? That will make the perfect wedding guest dress. Invested in a sleeveless, white mini look? Put that on your summer holiday packing list, asap.
No matter how you look at it, a linen dress is certainly a purchase you are sure to get a lot of wear out of, no matter whether you opt for a throw-on style or a more structured look.
From high-street to designer brands, there is no shortage of linen options around this year. If you're looking for a more affordable purchase, look to the likes of Zara and Mango. If you're wanting to support a contemporary sustainable brand, linen experts Arkitaip also have great options. While Reformation, Sleeper and Whistles have you covered too.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best linen dresses for summer, as chosen by a fashion editor.
Shop best linen dresses for summer:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
If sunbeds are actually bad for us, why is everyone secretly getting them? Let's talk about it
It's time we talk about secret sunbed use openly. Marie Claire's Acting Senior Beauty Editor investigates...
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Jennifer Aniston's ex boyfriend has opened up about filming Friends together as they were breaking up
"I remember getting back to my dressing room and just weeping."
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Considering running in the heat? Your need-to-knows, plus how to gauge when it's not safe
Should you lace up? Shouldn't you?
By Ally Head