Boden FAQs

Does Boden have a student discount?

Although there is no specific Boden student discount, offer codes frequently become available and allow you to save as much as 30% on your favourite styles. And you can always shop the Boden sale section or browse this page for a great deal!

Does Boden have Black Friday sales?

Yes, this brand often participates in Black Friday with special discount codes, Boden free delivery promotions, and other ways to save. Be sure to check this page near Black Friday to find the very best Boden deals on clothing, footwear, and accessories!

When is the Boden sale?

Shopping the Boden sale section is always a great way to find amazing deals on clothing for the whole family. You can also enjoy a greater Boden discount with seasonal sales, as well as all of the discount codes posted right here on Marie Claire.

Does Boden have an app?

While there is no official Boden app, you can always shop the go simply by visiting the mobile-friendly website. From here, you can browse the latest styles, discover special offers, and place an order.

Can I get Free Delivery at Boden UK?

Enjoy Boden's free delivery (within 2-3 working days) on all orders over £30 and all click-and-collect orders to Boden stores. Boden also offers express delivery (next working day for Monday to Friday orders) for £6.00.

How can I get my Boden birthday voucher?

Sign up for the Boden newsletter to make sure you don't miss special Boden promo codes and Boden sales. As a bonus, any friend you refer gets Boden £20 off their first order while you get £10 off when you shop for Boden clothing, dresses, coats, shoes, skirts, pyjamas, and more.

How do I redeem my Boden discount code?

Use your Boden voucher code on the "apply voucher" window on the checkout page. Make sure to enter an applicable voucher, like a Boden NHS discount, before you proceed to pay. Please note: Voucher offers do not apply to sale and clearance items.