J-Lo Gets Candid About Her ‘Difficult’ Year Following Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce was finalised in January, less than six months after the former couple announced their separation. J-Lo officially filed paperwork to end their marriage last summer, notably on their second wedding anniversary, after months of speculation that they had broken up.

While Ben decided to remain quiet about their divorce, he did touch on their relationship in a profile interview for GQ in March. He opened up about feeling 'embarrassed' and 'vulnerable' discussing their separation, but stressed that 'there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue'. J-Lo has opened up about the split in her own words during interviews, calling it 'lonely, unfamiliar, scary', but has now decided to use her challenging year as inspiration for new music.

Last week, the singer hosted an intimate gig and private listening party for her biggest fans in Los Angeles, where she showcased a new song titled Wreckage of You. According to US Weekly, J-Lo will include the song on the setlist for her upcoming international tour. It reportedly details the 'difficult' year she had both 'personally and professionally', according to one fan in attendance.

They told the publication: "[It's] a pop ballad that she told us she cowrote and recorded two weeks ago. She said she was lying in bed after a long day of tour rehearsals when the idea of the song came to her. She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger."

The fan added that although the song alludes to the emotional difficulties she faced in 2024, it's a tribute to being "stronger after the wreckage of you". A second listener added that it's a "very emotional, empowering song about walking away from a relationship and coming out a stronger person".

In the wake of their split, reports suggested that J-Lo was feeling 'furious and humiliated', and that the pair had 'lingering doubts' over ending their relationship. However, their divorce was finalised on 6th January 2025, but the former couple are currently having difficulties selling their $60 million LA mansion. The property, which was initially listed in 2024, was taken off the market in recent days.