Why the Royals Were Initially Concerned by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship

The Princess of Wales is widely regarded as the most popular member of the Mountbatten-Windsors. And with Princess Kate officially returning to duty in 2025, following her cancer recovery, the 43-year-old has been front and centre.

As the mother of three scales up her duties and public appearances, insiders have credited her as "the royal family's secret weapon" and "a real asset to King Charles," with the Prince and Princess of Wales considered leaders within the fold.

This was not always the case however, particularly in the early days of their relationship, with reports resurfacing that the royal family initially had concerns over their courtship.

The concerns in question were reportedly in their pre-engagement days, with the late Queen Elizabeth allegedly concerned over Kate's lack of career.

"If Kate was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique," royal expert Katie Nicholl explained in William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls. "Kate was there so often the press dubbed her Queen of Mustique, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret."

This was reportedly a concern for the late monarch, with Nicholl reporting: "Such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to [Queen Elizabeth]."

And according to reports, the late Queen initially thought that Princess Kate was "a nice enough girl," but had "no idea what [she] actually does."

According to a senior royal aide, via the Mail on Sunday, multiple discussions were had behind closed doors, reporting: "The Queen has had conversations with a few trusted friends about how to tackle what is being called the Kate problem."

This is even said to have affected their engagement timeline, with the royals allegedly believing that Kate should be "in a stable job" by the time she and Prince William got engaged.

"The Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career," Nicholl stated, with one insider telling her: "It is Her Majesty's opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William's consort, then she needs a proper job."

The now Princess of Wales famously worked as a part time accessories buyer at Jigsaw, as well as for her family's business, Party Pieces, before the couple's 2010 engagement.

