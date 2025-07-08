From Candles to Body Mists—These are the 8 Lifestyle Picks that Impressed Our Judges Most at the Marie Claire Fragrance Awards

It's not all about perfuming oneself anymore—the fragrance industry in 2025 has well and truly tapped into lifestyle. From moreish body mists and oils to luxurious candles and room sprays, there's so much choice that we had to dedicate an entire category to this expanding section. Ahead, the esteemed judges of our very first Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards select the crème de la crème.

Want to see the rest of the winners? Don't forget to check out our roundup of our favourite breakthrough acts, classic perfumes, and fragrance families.

How are fragrances tested and judged?

The Fragrance Awards have been judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Alice de Parcq, Clémence Pellé, Nicola Bonn and Suzy Nightingale. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.

WINNER: Best Hair Fragrance

While hair perfume remains a rather niche offering within the industry, ARKIVE Headcare's range of hair and skin fragrances is truly a delight. "I was really delighted by the design, longevity and nuanced notes both on hair and skin," commented our judge, Suzy Nightingale, and over at team Marie Claire, we couldn't agree more. This genderless perfume opens with an uplifting burst of mandarin, cassis and tart rhubarb, before developing into soft heart notes of jasmine and lily of the valley.

Best Home Innovation

NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini+ Essential Oil Diffuser £49.50 at Boots

Our judging panel were all unanimous in the fact that they had never encountered anything like NEOM's Wellbeing Pod Mini+ Essential Oil Diffuser. Taking the faff out of traditional diffusers, this waterless and wireless pod allows you to take your wellness rituals on the go, wherever you are. There's no risk of spills, mould, and the charge lasts incredibly well for such a small device.

WINNER: Best Room Spray

MALIN+GOETZ has well and truly ushered in the chic era of room sprays with this punchy tomato number. Housed in a thick, glass vessel, this innovative mist refreshes any area with an alcohol free, advanced odour-neutralising technology. Not only does it reduce any unsavoury odours, but the herbaceous and fresh scent of tomato injects a sense of calm too. It's perfect for use in the kitchen, or all around the house.

WINNER: Best Scented Candle

The Perfumer's Story by Azzi Rain On Earth £53.10

Coming in a dark green glass vessel, this 100% natural wax blend encapsulates "the natural essence of rain hitting earth." Here, perfume designer Azzi blended his childhood memories of Indian summers, running barefoot through monsoon season, with the cosiness of a rainy day in his now-native London. When lit, it evokes wet earth and the electrifying moment when rain hits the pavement.

WINNER: Best Candle Design

ESPA Alabastros Bergamot & Jasmine Candle £165 at ESPA

Part decorative item, part olfactory standout—this is one scented candle that looks like a piece of art in the home. Made of precious alabaster stone, ESPA's Bergamot and Jasmine natural wax candle is a relaxing aromatherapy blend, which soothes the senses thanks to additional notes of eucalyptus, tea tree, jasmine, ripe citrus, mint, pint and vetiver. The glow that emits through the stone when it is lit is well worth the price tag, too.

WINNER: Best Scented Body Oil

This Works Deep Sleep Beauty Oil £45 at Lookfantastic

Soothing and nourishing, This Works Deep Sleep Beauty Oil is enriched with bakuchiol and sesquiterpenes to enhance the skin's elasticity and smoothness, while working hard to aid textural irregularities. It's a real treat for the senses too, and a fantastic way to unwind pre-bedtime, thanks to the addition of calming lavender, camomile and vetiver.

WINNER: Best Scented Body Cream

From the butter-yellow packaging down to the ingredients, Commune's Seymour Body Cream features a nourishing blend of fragrant botanicals, which deeply hydrates the skin and improves the look of blemishes and irritation, thanks to a potent cocktail of shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, vitamin E, jojoba seed oil, sweet almond oil and rosehip oil. Our judges also praised the woody fragrance, which has top notes of grapefruit and lemongrass, heart notes of geranium, clary sage, and base notes of hiba wood and cypress.

WINNER: Best Body Mist

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist £18 at Lookfantastic

Can you name a more iconic body mist brand than Sol de Janeiro? I think not. Despite its very affordable price point, this spray holds no punches when it comes to potency. Seeming to encapsulate summer itself, it features a heady blend of pistachio, jasmine and salted caramel, and while you'd think that a fine mist like this would dissipate quickly, you couldn't be more wrong... This gorgeous scent lingers all day long.