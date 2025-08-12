The Royal Family’s Latest ‘Concerns’ Over Harry and Meghan’s New Netflix Deal

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had renewed their multimedia deal with Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially signed a contract with the streaming platform in 2020, worth a reported $100 million, and in the years that followed the couple created various shows - from their tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, to the lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

Just last month, sources had claimed that the couple would not be renewing their contract with Netflix. However, it has since been announced that Harry and Meghan have signed a "multi-year, first-look deal" with the platform - though one of the key differences between their renewed deal and their previous contract means that Netflix will have the power to approve or refuse the content that they create.

While it's good news for fans of the Sussexes, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that the royal family will have fresh "concerns" over the content that Harry and Meghan create for Netflix in the future. Harry has spoken openly about his fractured relationship with Prince William, and his hopes to reconcile with King Charles, but Fitzwilliams alleges that the royal household will have fears that another tell-all documentary could be "damaging". He told The Express: "This will concern the Royal Family as they don’t trust the Sussexes and they did it (a damaging series) before."

The release of Harry & Meghan back in 2022, as well as Harry's best-selling memoir Spare, reportedly caused further divide between the families with some royal experts claiming that William will "never, ever forgive" Harry. But the Duke of Sussex recently made a public plea to reunite with his father during an interview with the BBC, stating: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a press release announcing the news, Netflix confirmed that Archewell Productions - the couple's media company - has "extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for its film and television projects." In a statement, Meghan said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand."

She added: "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision."