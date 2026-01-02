David and Victoria Beckham Extended Another Public Olive Branch to Son Brooklyn

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola appearing to become estranged from the rest of the family.

The 26-year-old and his wife, 30, were noticeably absent from a series of major family occasions in 2025, including David Beckham's 50th birthday, his Knighthood celebrations and Victoria Beckham's documentary premiere. Not to mention, Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were not in attendance at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal in August.

These absences, coupled with reports that the two parties no longer follow each other on social media, has created an online storm, with Cruz Beckham even speaking out about the situation last month.

"NOT TRUE," the 20-year-old responded to a Daily Mail headline claiming that David and Victoria had unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram. "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."

However, this holiday period has seen movements towards peace, with reports that the Beckhams were quietly planning to make amends with Brooklyn.

And in a meaningful gesture, David and Victoria Beckham used the New Year to send a very public olive branch to their eldest son.

"I'm so grateful for my family - I love you all," David posted to his Instagram Stories on New Year's Day, sharing separate photographs of himself with each of his children. "I'm so lucky to have my amazing family. I'm a very lucky daddy."

Alongside the family snaps was an old photograph of David and Brooklyn, captioned: "I love you all so much." And making the gesture even more clear, Victoria Beckham shared the photograph of Brooklyn and David to her own Instagram, alongside a red heart.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has not publicly responded to the olive branch, but he did allude to the speculation around a family fallout earlier this year, making a rare comment about the situation.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife," Peltz Beckham told the Daily Mail during his appearance at the Ryder Cup in September 2025.

"Me and her, we just do our thing. We just keep our heads down and work, and we're happy," he later continued, adding: "Everyone is always going to say rubbish".

We will continue to update this story.