Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal Is Not Getting Renewed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - particularly since their step back from royal life and 2020 relocation to California.

The royal couple signed a $100 million deal with Netflix at the time of their move. And in the span of the five-year contract, they have released several high profile projects, from tell-all 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan, to their more recent documentaries, Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead and Polo. Not to mention, Markle's new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, released to the streaming platform earlier this year.

With their deal expiring in September 2025, it was thought that both parties would opt to renew the contract, particularly given With Love, Meghan's upcoming second season.

However, according to recent reports, this will not be the case, with Netflix allegedly choosing to end their contract. And as such, they will be parting ways with the Duke and Duchess from September this year.

Sources have cited a lack of viewership as the reason, with their latest collaborations failing to generate the expected interest. Most recently, With Love, Meghan, famously failing to secure a place in Netflix's biannual report of the top 300 shows.

"Things have just run their course," a source recently reported to The Sun. "But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue."

Insiders have stressed however, that this doesn't close the door on future collaborations, with Markle on good terms with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, and the streaming service open to a "one-off project down the line."

It has since been reported that streaming platform Paramount+ could be interested in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following their split from Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.