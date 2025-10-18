Meghan Markle Has Spoken Out About Her Plans To Build Her Own ‘Empire’

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre in 2025. And from her viral Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, to her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, she has been all anyone can talk about.

It is her new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, that has made the most news in recent months, with Markle releasing multiple seasonal product launches, most recently her own line of Napa Valley wine.

And with her creations, from homemade preserves to flower sprinkles, selling out in minutes, As Ever is clearly going from strength to strength.

This week, the Duchess herself spoke out about her business, leading a session at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington D.C.. And with her time on stage entitled 'Next Level Influence', Markle talked openly about As Ever, and how she hopes the brand will evolve over time.

The plan, Markle explained during the intimate conversation, is to "[leverage] her significant influence to build a successful, long-lasting business empire."

"It's a lot of work," she added, reflecting particularly on filming two seasons of With Love, Meghan, with her Netflix cooking show seamlessly tying in with the launch of her lifestyle brand.

"Having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production," Markle explained. "I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes. Part of what we're testing out now is, it's amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you?"

And in a surprise twist, Markle confirmed that another instalment of With Love, Meghan is coming and soon, with the Duchess announcing a seasonal episode.

"The holiday special is coming out in November and it’s a really good one," she explained, keeping all further details from guest stars to release dates under wraps.

