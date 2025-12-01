Millie Bobby Brown Has Now Shared How She Really Felt on Set With David Harbour

Stranger Things returned to our screens this week, with the Netflix show's climactic fifth and final season being highly-anticipated.

However, the popular science fiction series' finale has been overshadowed by behind-the-scenes controversy, with reports of harassment and bullying allegations on the Stranger Things set.

The alleged accusations were reportedly made against 50-year-old actor David Harbour, by his 21-year-old co-star Millie Bobby Brown, with the actress allegedly filing a formal complaint before filming began in 2024.

"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," read a report by The Mail On Sunday in November. "There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have co-starred in Stranger Things since 2016, playing protagonist Eleven [Jane Hopper] and her adoptive father, Jim Hopper, in all four of the show's seasons.

And while neither of the actors have publicly commented on the reports of the on-set accusations, Brown chose to speak about their 'great' working relationship this week.

"David and I have a great relationship," the 21-year-old stated in a surprise move, during her interview with Deadline. "We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes. I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like, and to give some of the fans.

She continued: "It makes me want to bring my A-game every single time I see that I’m on the call sheet with him because I know he’s bringing it right back."

"Of course I felt safe," she later added. "We’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set.

"We also play father and daughter," she continued. "So naturally, you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season two."

Stranger Things season five will be released in three instalments, with the first four episodes available to watch now on Netflix. The next three episodes will air on Christmas Day, before the season finale on New Year's Day.

We will continue to update this story.