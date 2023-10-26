Prince Harry has enough material to write a second memoir to follow Spare
The royal family may not be thrilled to hear this
Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, which came out in January, shocked the world — and the Royal Family.
In it, the Duke of Sussex made revelation after revelation that left people in disbelief that a royal had actually dared to make these memories public.
But, as it turns out, Harry had even more shockers in stock which he had originally written about but eventually decided to scrap from the book — for fear of offending his family in a way that would be even harder to come back from.
"The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out," Harry told the Telegraph around the time the book was released.
"There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me."
Essentially, it sounds like Harry could write a whole second book full of revelations that are even more shocking than the ones he's already made, which included the admission that William had physically attacked him in 2019, over an argument about Meghan Markle.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
Elsewhere, Harry called William his "archnemesis," claimed that Kate and William had advised him to wear his infamous Nazi costume, said he'd taken magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox' house, and much, much more.
With all that being said, it's kind of hard to imagine what could be more controversial than all of this — and by the sounds of it, it's best for everyone's sake that we never find out.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Louis Vuitton's Artycapucines bags: where art and fashion collide
A unique collection of designer staples
By Penny Goldstone
-
Have Kate and Will given up on Eton for Prince George?
Interesting...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's an easy way to double your annual leave - and it'll give you 55 days off
Actual magic.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about this very relatable parenting fear
It's a very modern problem
By Lauren Hughes
-
Meghan hints at the date of Archie and Lilibet's public debut
The little Prince and Princess have yet to make an official appearance
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry told to 'give notice' before visiting royal estates for this reason
Prince Harry told to 'give notice' before visiting royal estates
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
William had a rather curt response when he was asked about Harry
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Harry looked 'nervous' at the Invictus Games - but Meghan looked 'confident'
"I think he was holding back slightly."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan’s biographer is releasing an explosive new book about the royal family
Apparently it will 'expose the chaos, family dysfunction and distrust'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royal butler claims the Queen had a cake for Lilibet's birthday but the Sussexes 'never showed up'
They had organised a party for their youngest child at Frogmore Cottage
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William ‘sent last minute text to Harry’ as an olive branch
"It happened very quickly."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde