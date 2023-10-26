Prince Harry has enough material to write a second memoir to follow Spare

Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, which came out in January, shocked the world — and the Royal Family.

In it, the Duke of Sussex made revelation after revelation that left people in disbelief that a royal had actually dared to make these memories public.

But, as it turns out, Harry had even more shockers in stock which he had originally written about but eventually decided to scrap from the book — for fear of offending his family in a way that would be even harder to come back from.

"The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out," Harry told the Telegraph around the time the book was released.

"There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me."

Essentially, it sounds like Harry could write a whole second book full of revelations that are even more shocking than the ones he's already made, which included the admission that William had physically attacked him in 2019, over an argument about Meghan Markle.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Elsewhere, Harry called William his "archnemesis," claimed that Kate and William had advised him to wear his infamous Nazi costume, said he'd taken magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox' house, and much, much more.

With all that being said, it's kind of hard to imagine what could be more controversial than all of this — and by the sounds of it, it's best for everyone's sake that we never find out.