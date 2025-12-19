Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Romance Project Is Extremely Surprising

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are adapting romance novel, The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory, for Netflix.

The royal couple will be producing the adaptation of the 2018 best-seller through their Archewell production company.

This comes after the news that the Duke and Duchess would continue to work with streaming platform, Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2025, with the royal couple finding major career success since their relocation to California.

And from Prince Harry's Invictus work to Meghan Markle's pivot into luxury lifestyle - releasing viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and popular brand, As Ever, they have certainly found their stride this year.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

However, it was a new venture that got the world talking about the Duke and Duchess this week, as the royal couple signed on to a surprising project - adapting romance novel, The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory, for Netflix.

The 2018 bestseller follows a woman who agrees to be the last-minute wedding date of a groomsman that she meets while stuck in a lift, with The Wedding Date being the first in a popular series of six books by Guillory.

According to multiple outlets, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will both be producers for the Netflix adaptation of the romance novel, with the Duke and Duchess said to be producing the project through their Archewell production company.

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure.

The news of their adaptation plans is certainly surprising, with the Duke and Duchess previously choosing to work on non-fiction and documentary style programming, from With Love, Meghan, to their documentary series, Harry + Meghan.

However, it would make sense, with Markle herself suggesting that the royal couple would be expanding their focus of genres in a recent statement.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," Markle explained in a statement in August. "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

There is not yet a release date for The Wedding Date, but we will continue to update this story.