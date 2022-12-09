The biggest moments from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary so far

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series, Harry and Meghan, landed on Netflix this week and has already been watched by millions across the globe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first three episodes on the streaming service, where they have discussed everything from how they met and the early days of their relationship, to the difficulties they faced from the media and paparazzi while living in the UK as working royals.

The couple, who stepped back from royal life in early 2020, moved to California, US where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

While their now-infamous tell-all interview with Oprah spurred endless headlines in 2021, it is the first time that Harry and Meghan have been able to tell their story themselves, and share details of their love, life and experiences in their own words.

Of course, the documentary has the world talking - so here are some of the biggest moments from the series so far.

Harry and Meghan briefly spoke about how they met during their BBC engagement interview in 2017, mentioning that they were introduced by a mutual friend.

But during the documentary, they go into detail about how they ended up on a fateful drinks date at Soho House in London.

Harry spotted a video of Meghan on a mutual friend's Instagram account, and asked for them to be introduced. Meghan had a look at Harry's social media profile and was impressed by his photography shots, so shortly afterwards they set up a drink in the capital - although it didn't quite go to plan.

The Prince was stuck in traffic and running late, but Meghan thought that he was just playing it cool - until he turned up 'red and sweaty'.

She said: 'So I was like, ‘Oh is this what he does? Got it. Like this I’m not doing, I’m not gonna sit (and wait for him).'

However, once he arrived she realised that he had been telling the truth and they quickly set up a second date.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Netflix)

Due to their hectic schedules, after their first two dates the couple remained in contact over FaceTime calls and messages - but when they both had the same week off, Harry invited Meghan with him to Botswana and the pair camped out together for a week, getting to know each other away from their respective hometowns and the potential for the story to leak to the papers.

Harry said: 'I was astonished that she said 'yes'. This woman, that I've really met twice, she's coming to Botswana and we're gonna be living in a tent for five days!'

Meghan added: 'So I get there, this is the first time I've seen him in a month. Very awkward at first like, oh God, do we, do we kiss? Do we? And I just remember he handed me a chicken sandwich!'

See, even Princes do awkward things. Adorable.

They had a 'last shot' party night before their relationship went public

After secretly dating for months and managing to keep the news out of the headlines, they were informed by Harry's press team that the papers had found out and were ready to publish a story the next day.

Knowing that within 24 hours their love story would become public property - and unsure about how their lives would change once it did - they decided to go to a party with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank, as a 'last shot' hurrah.

Harry said he was able to wear fancy dress as it was a Halloween party, so they could go out without being snapped.

He said: 'We went to this Halloween party together, where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know. Bandana and goggles, great costume.'

Meghan said about their final night under the radar: 'We thought well, this could be our last shot to just go out and have fun.

'We'd been so petrified of when it would break, H trying to prepare me for what that be like knowing what he had experienced in the past.'

Harry recalls media frenzy during childhood holidays

Alongside footage of a young Harry with his brother, Prince Harry, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Duke of Sussex explains that family holidays were usually accompanied by a high level of media involvement, with photographers constantly trying to get pictures of them, and his late mother, Princess Diana, even having to step in to stop one pap from recording them from a distance as they ate lunch on a skiing trip.

He said: 'Rarely do we have a holiday without someone with a camera, you know, jumping out of a bush or something. Within the family, within the system, the advice that's always given is, 'Don't react, don't feed into it.'

'There was always public pressure with its fair share of drama, stress, and also tears, and witnessing those tears. You could always see it on my mum's face, and I guess those are the moments when I thought, "Hang on, what am I? Who am I? What am I part of?"'

Meghan faced 'disgusting and credible' plots against her

During the first three episodes, Harry and Meghan detail the abuse and harassment the Duchess has faced over the last five years, with the Prince claiming that the royal family were reluctant to protect his now-wife in the early stages of their relationship.

As well as Meghan claiming her own neighbours set up live feed cameras to try and record footage of her at her Toronto home, Harry says that the advice from the palace - particularly regarding racist headlines in the press and paparazzi stalking - was: 'Don't say anything.'

Harry explains: 'So, it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the royal family were like: ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’”

Senior Police Chief Neil Basu told Channel 4 last week that the Duchess faced 'disgusting and credible' threats against her during her time as a working royal.

He said: 'If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it … the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time.

'We had teams of people investigating it. People have been prosecuted for those threats.'

When the news broke of their relationship, Harry released a rare statement via Kensington Palace - the first public move to try and set a boundary between themselves and the press.

Meghan struggled with formalities within the royal family

The Duchess spoke about how royal family formalities were a shock to her in the beginning, noting that as a tactile person she was thrown off when she realised that Brits found her hugging 'jarring'.

She said: 'When Will and Kate came over... for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. Like, I was a hugger, always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is jarring for a lot of Brits.'

Meghan also quickly realised that every move she made in public would be scrutinised, but that the formalities continued behind closed doors too, adding: 'I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside.

'There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.'

She also found the experience of having to curtesy to the Queen 'surreal', when Harry assumed she would know how to and him adding: 'How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother?

'And that you will need to curtsy, especially to an American? Like, that's weird!'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Netflix)

Following the release of the three episodes, Cassady Cayne, a relationship coach and founder of Twin Flames 11:11 told Marie Claire UK that the couple share a 'twin soul' connection.

She said: 'You can definitely say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be twin souls — they show most of the hallmarks of the connection.

'The true twin-soul connection is usually transformative in some way, breaking off from the earlier chapters in life and opening to a completely new phase — just like the royal couple seems to have experienced.'