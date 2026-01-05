Fans Are Convinced That a Huge Traitors Blunder Just Revealed the Secret Twist

SPOILER ALERT - this article contains major spoilers from The Traitors season four.

The Traitors is officially back, releasing its highly-anticipated fourth season in 2026. And from Claudia Winkleman's iconic knitwear to fan theories surrounding the new contestants, the BBC reality show has been all anyone can talk about.

The popular game show sees 25 contestants compete for the £120,000 prize pot, with two secret teams ('Faithfuls' and 'Traitors') working against each other to eliminate players.

Hugo, 51, Rachel, 42, and Stephen, 32, were selected as season four's Traitors, conspiring together to murder their fellow contestants.

However, in a new season four twist, the show has also added a 'Secret Traitor' to the mix, with Claudia Winkleman choosing another Traitor whose identity is unknown to both the contestants as well as the at-home viewers.

"The red cloak is a Secret Traitor, a Traitor that is secret from everyone in the game and even the viewers from home," the reality show explained on their Instagram page. "They can shortlist a group of players for murder every night which the Traitors have to pick from. They also know exactly who the Traitors are."

With two murders and two banishments already, there are only 13 contestants left that could be the Secret Traitor - Adam, Amanda, Ellie, Faraaz, Fiona, Harriet, Jack, Jade, Jessie, Matthew, Ross, Roxy and Sam.

And as both the Traitors and at-home viewers have been speculating around the identity of the Secret Traitor, fans believe that a recent blunder may have just accidentally revealed the secret twist.

In the most recent episode of The Traitors' spin-off show, The Traitors: Uncloaked, viewers spotted four framed photographs on the back wall of the set.

Three of these portraits were of the known Traitors, Hugo, Rachel and Stephen. And alongside them was a photograph of fellow contestant Harriet, a 52-year-old crime writer and former barrister.

"Look at the back wall. The only portraits they've got up are the three traitors PLUS Harriet, that secret barrister," one viewer posted to X.

"Why are the 3 traitors pictured on the wall…..with Harriet," another added.

"Spoiler: The portraits of the traitors are in the background of #traitorsuncloaked.... Plus an additional one. Harriet the secret traitor!," read another.

Only time will tell if the theories are true, with the Secret Traitor's identity expected to be revealed on Thursday.

New episodes of The Traitors air each week, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to BBC.