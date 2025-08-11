King Charles Is ‘Breaking the Ice’ With Prince Harry in an Unexpected Move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines since their 2020 relocation to California, and resignation from royal life.

And despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's undeniable success in America - making major career moves in 2025, it is their relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors that still gets the world talking the most.

Tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family have been widely acknowledged, with Prince William and King Charles reported to have ceased contact with Prince Harry.

However, in recent months, there are said to have been pushes for peace from both sides. And while the fallout between Prince Harry and Prince William remains ongoing, it was reported this week that King Charles has taken the first step towards a reconciliation with his youngest son.

According to an insider, via RadarOnline, King Charles and Prince Harry are looking to heal their rift, with the pair set to take part in a "secret peace summit".

"It’s early stages," the source explained. "But both sides are looking at this meeting between reps as a start, a breaking of the ice."

The sources went on to note that King Charles' health could be a factor, with the monarch announcing his cancer diagnosis last year.

"Charles sees the possibility that he will not recover," the source reported. "There's no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating. That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly. He doesn't want to leave things in this broken state.

"Right now, the feeling is both Charles and Harry want to move forward to a point where they can at least sit down face-to-face," the source continued.

Prince William is not involved in the peace talks, according to reports, with the insider stating: "Charles knows William won't have anything to do with Harry and won't budge an inch."

However, the source emphasised that "the king would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding."

"There have been so many disagreements, differences,” Prince Harry explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors earlier this year.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he added. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

We will continue to update this story.