The ‘With Love, Meghan’ crew opens up about what it's really like working with the Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this month, launching her highly-anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The lifestyle show, released last week, sees the Californian mother of two share hosting and interiors tips from her Montecito home. Think everything from cake baking and flower arranging tutorials to bee keeping and hosting hacks.

And with season one featuring A-list guests from Mindy Kaling to Abigail Spencer, Netflix has described it as a reimagining of "the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

This week, members of the With Love, Meghan crew opened up about the filming experience behind the cameras, revealing to PEOPLE what it was really like working with the Duchess of Sussex. And it sounds as idyllic as the actual show.

"It was a very unique and refreshing experience," With Love, Meghan crew told the publication, opening up about the sweet and meaningful gestures Markle did on a regular basis to treat those on set.

"Whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch," the crew member explained. "One day, she had a bespoke ice cream cart with local homemade ice cream. She had an acai truck for us, too. Every week, she did something like that for us. It was really lovely."

And according to the crew member, they were all gifted a beautiful wrap gift from Markle herself - an Our Place pan.

"She gave us a pan from Our Place, a sauté-style fry pan. And a personally monogrammed spoon with her handwriting that says, 'Thank You, Crew.'"

This comes amid the news that a With Love, Meghan season two is on its way, with Netflix revealing that the second instalment had already been filmed, and would be airing on the streaming platform later this autumn.

"If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!," Markle posted to Instagram. "Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!"

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan season one are available to watch on Netflix now.