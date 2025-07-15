The Key Reason Why Prince William 'Will Never, Ever Forgive' Prince Harry

Prince William will not be a part of any peace talks that may be unfolding between Prince Harry and King Charles. The big royal news this week is that a "peace summit" has taken place in the past few days between two Sussex representatives and one Buckingham Palace official, which marks the closest thing to a reconciliation we've seen between the two royal camps in months.

According to ITV, the meeting was between Sussex Chief Communications Officer Meredith Maines, Sussex UK PR chief Liam Maguire, and Royal Household Press Secretary Tobyn Andreae. While this was supposed to be a secret meeting in a London private members' club, the Daily Mail published photos of the conversation unfolding, which has led to speculation that the estranged family may be moving one step closer to a reunion.

Marie Claire UK already reported on Monday that William reportedly wanted nothing to do with this meeting. A source told the Mail: "Tobyn Andreae is director of communications for the whole royal household so in that sense could be seen to be representing the Prince and Princess of Wales but, in reality, they run their own operation. Many things have been said that probably everyone regrets but if there is reconciliation, it’s likely that William and Kate are going to be a tougher nut to crack than the King."

The insider went on to add: "I’d be surprised if William wasn’t aware that it was going ahead. His office and Team Sussex have coordinated in the past, even when the two brothers weren’t speaking, over events for the Diana Award or the unveiling of the Diana statue. But relations have been increasingly strained even at that level between the Sussexes and both the King’s and William’s offices."

It has been widely reported that William has little interest in repairing his relationship with his younger brother following the Duke's public revelations about the royals, with insiders claiming that Harry's name is not to be mentioned around the Prince of Wales, and in the past he is said to be 'spitting mad' about his brother's candid interviews. A new source has reinforced that message, with an insider telling The Daily Beast: "William will never, ever forgive Harry for what he has done. Charles is the King; he can do what he likes. But make no mistake: William believes with every fibre of his being that giving Harry and Meghan back any royal imprimatur is a huge mistake."

While it's unclear exactly what the goal of the "peace talks" may have been, it's certainly a positive step for Harry's relationship with his father — whether personal or official. "There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years," a source previously told the Mail (via NBC News). That's likely cause to celebrate for the two men, but one thing seems clear: William would like to be excluded from this narrative.