William and Kate’s New Home Has Already Sparked ‘Privacy Concerns’

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for a house move, three years after relocating to Adelaide Cottage. The couple previously lived in London, making Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace their base until the summer of 2022 when they decided to move to the royal estate in Windsor. However, as Prince William and Princess Kate prepare for their roles and responsibilities to evolve, the family is planning to move to a larger property. The Palace confirmed that William, Kate and their three children will move homes later this year, and the property has been confirmed as Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

According to a source, the move 'gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter' and they 'see it as their forever home'. The Grade II-listed Georgian estate is over 300 years old, and boasts eight bedrooms, marble fireplaces and Venetian windows as well as its own tennis court and lake.

Last week, William and Kate's new neighbours spoke about the impending royal move with many stating that they were 'happy' for the family of five. One said via The Manchester Evening News: "I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family. It's a less private spot than their previous home. They have young children after all. They deserve privacy."

Others claimed that they're thrilled to have their 'favourite royals' nearby, adding: "I think they're wonderful people and will make a great King and Queen. I just hope they don't mind living near us."

However, concerns have already been raised over the Wales' privacy in their new home. According to the Daily Mail, the Palace has already installed a metal fence and privacy screens, as well as larger shrubs as additional measures. According to a second publication, two families living in neighbouring properties were asked to vacate before the Wales' move in. In an interview with Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed: "Close neighbours have been surprised to be ordered to leave their properties so that no prying eyes can see the Prince and Princess with their children."

Those who moved out of nearby homes remain housed within Crown Estate properties, according to the report, and no eviction notices were handed out. A second source told the Daily Mail: "I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move. They were not expecting it. Those houses are very close to the Lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."

It was initially reported that Prince Andrew would leave his home, Royal Lodge, to allow William and his family to live there. However, it seems that the Wales' have settled on Forest Lodge, which is just four miles away and also in the Windsor Great Park. William and Kate are expected to make the move before Christmas, although dates have not yet been confirmed by the Palace.