It's no secret that I am an absolute Christmas fanatic. As it does with most people, it started very young. I fell hook, line and sinker for the magic of it all. I was definitely one of the last of my primary school friends to find out 'The Truth'. But even that didn't discourage my enthusiasm for the traditions, the thrill, the pomp and the ceremony. I am now in my late thirties, with two children of my own, and if anything, my love of it has only increased. As a 'grown-up', I now get to see it all through my little one's eyes (which is just the most joyful thing), and I get to play host. Where before I got my festive kicks from gifts and Father Christmas, now it's all about the seasonal cocktails, the chic decorations and, of course, home fragrance.

Christmas candles could be my Mastermind specialist subject. In the run-up to December, if I see one, you can bet I'm buying it. I like my home to smell like a grotto from mid-November onwards. My tried and tested method for achieving this is to light a candle in every room, which I have to admit means I get through an awfully large number of them by New Year's Day. I can't help but think there must be an art to doing it properly. As we know, home fragrance, whilst naturally filling your room with beautiful aromas, also has the power to evoke memories, set moods and create atmosphere. So, what do the fragrance experts say about scenting the home for Christmas? What's the ideal combination for creating the best festive backdrop for the festivities?

I asked Amanda Connock, founder of Connock England and Amy Wise, The White Company's Senior Fragrance Buyer, for their tips and tricks for scenting the home at Christmas.

Decorating with scent

"The way your home smells adds an important layer to the wider interior design," says Amy Wise of The White Company. "It allows you to create distinct environments with a different scent profile." To do this, she recommends tailoring the scent to the time of the day, the occasion, mood or the season by layering candles, room sprays and diffusers across your home. Connock London's founder, Amanda Connock, agrees, “I love to layer fragrance throughout my home and change it seasonally. I recommend starting with a steady base, adding warmth and atmosphere, then finishing with an instant lift." She does this with the help of reed diffusers, luxury candles and fragrance mists. "I begin with a reed diffuser to give a constant, subtle scent," she says. "Then I light a candle when I want cosiness and mood, and use a room or linen mist to refresh fabrics and welcome guests. Layering like this lets you control the intensity and move a room from day to night with ease.”

Scentscaping

What both experts are describing is scentscaping, also known as fragrance zoning. It's the art of layering different home fragrances around your home and creating individual moments that all flow together seamlessly.

To achieve this, consider the various areas of the home and think about the atmosphere you want to create in each. Here Connock talks us through the rooms of the house and how she scents each one for Christmas.

Entrance hall

"Make the first impression count," she says. She likes to use a reed diffuser in the hallway as they provide a steady base note that welcomes people as they enter.

Sitting room

For relaxed entertaining, Connock recommends layering a statement candle with a subtle diffuser. "Candles bring warmth and atmosphere, while the diffuser keeps a gentle background scent for longer visits."

Kitchen

"In cooking spaces, choose clean, zesty scents that cut through food aromas," Connock says. She says linen mists on curtains or scented ceramic decorations hung on a cupboard handle work well and don't overpower, but refresh the space.

For a natural simmer pot, Amanda simmering a saucepan of water on the hob and throwing in your favourite herbs, spices or fruit. Amanda’s winter favourites are clove, cinnamon sticks, orange, star anise and vanilla in the winter.

Bedroom

Connock says that it's best to keep the bedroom calm and restorative. "A room mist on pillows and a light diffuser in a corner creates a tranquil, spa like environment. For deeper relaxation, choose notes like sandalwood or soft amber."

Bathroom

An often forgotten area of the house. Get rid of that loo freshener and "opt for fresh, spa-inspired notes, such as eucalyptus and bergamot." Doesn't have to be much, but a small candle or diffuser tucked on a shelf makes all the difference with consistent freshness without overpowering the space.