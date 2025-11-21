Experts Have Weighed In on Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘Flirty’ Relationship

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season. And from the Wales family's recent house move to Prince William's candid words about the future of the monarchy, they have been making non-stop headlines.

It is the future King and Queen's sweet relationship that has been getting the world talking the most, with experts noting their new-found comfort at being more romantic in public.

This was no exception this week as the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety Performance in London, with experts noting their flirtatious body language.

"The royals haven't always appeared totally keen to sit through the long hours of the Royal Variety show but William and Catherine bring a new keenness and energy to the night, turning it into their own private date night as well as a charitable event," body language expert Judi James recently explained to The Express.

"Kate and William are often at their flirtiest best when they are both fully glammed up for a red-carpet appearance and while Kate looks radiant here, William's body language appears slightly bashful as he walks beside her. His hands hang slightly in front of his torso and his puckered smile suggests he's slightly overwhelmed by the grinning glances Kate throws at him."

"Kate looks confident here," James added. "Walking ahead to greet the hosts but with one eyebrow raised in that flirty signal as she looks across to William and he responds with a hand on her back in a gesture of steering and protection."

"William has always seemed deeply devoted to Kate, and she to him," body language expert Darren Stanton has previously added on behalf of Betfair Slots. "They’re comfortable showing affection in public, from playful touches to warm, genuine interactions."

We will continue to update this story.