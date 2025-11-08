The Art of Gifting...with Matilda Goad

What began with a scalloped lampshade in 2016 has grown into a full-fledged homeware empire for Matilda Goad, the founder of MG&Co. Today, the brand is firmly established as a go-to destination for thoughtfully designed hardware, lighting, and more—crafted to make even the most functional pieces of your home feel as fabulous as the rest. As part of our The Art of Gifting series, the founder shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting…

For the holiday season, I always prioritise discovering something unexpected and original. I love the feeling of finding something I know they will love. When it comes to planning my holiday gifts, it's a bit of a mix. Some ideas come to me earlier in the year, while others are a bit more of a scramble at the last minute. I've started a notes section on my phone to jot down ideas that come at odd times!

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Matilda Goad

I've got my eye on these gold party shoes that I'd wear with jeans for an instant perk up, just as much for going out as for everyday.

WHAT TO BUY FOR...Your Most Stylish Friend

I always think that for a girlfriend, a decadent bath oil is lovely to be gifted, and you can't go wrong with fig scent in a beautiful bottle.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One That Has Everything

You can never have too much olive oil, and this brand, which is bottled at source, comes in a ceramic bottle and feels present-worthy.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Person You Know Very Little About

Scented bulbs in a lovely, aged terracotta pot are always welcome — you can really elevate them with a twig structure for support and a bow.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Aesthete

Our new jewelled matchbox sleeves are incredibly chic and elevate the ritual of lighting candles significantly.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Table

Fresh flowers are always a must on a festive table, and I'll be adding two of our new marble hurricane candles to add some height — I love candles for dinner or lunch in the darker months.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodie

Chocolate is always a good idea, and Birley Bakery’s boxes are so pleasing and delicious ( the matcha milk is very good).

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Furry Friends

I don't have pets, but I adore these Henry Holland dog bowls, which would make a stylish addition to any home.

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

We have just opened a shop on Ebury Street, SW1, around the corner from Sloane Square. The whole area has totally come alive with lights in the last week, and with so many great shops in the area, I will definitely be heading there.

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

In London, I love Choosing Keeping, an independent stationery shop in Covent Garden. They have such unique pieces, and I always find something unexpected.

What is your signature wrapping style?

I used crepe metallic paper last year in a mix of jewel tones, and it looked so pretty glistening under the tree.

