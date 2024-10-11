Expecting your first little one? Same. When I first became pregnant, I knew that I’d eventually have to drag myself out of my blissful pregnancy bubble to perform some admin. There was a slew of newborn essentials I’d have to acquire in preparation—we're talking car seat, pram, baby carrier, UV steriliser and more. After familiarising myself with the best maternity brands and curating my dream maternity capsule wardrobe , it was time to get more practical.

After asking around and doing my own research, I managed to filter through the noise to curate my perfect newborn essentials checklist. I figured I’d be nice and share, in case anybody out there is embarking on their own parenthood journey and is looking for a bit of inspiration.

There were certain brands—ones that I'd heard other new mums raving about—and others, for their perceived functionality and levels of chic that I kept seeing across my social feeds, that I wanted to try out.

How I tested the products in this roundup

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re pretty serious about thoroughly testing the products we recommend, as the team’s shopping editor, I’ve tried and tested everything from new beauty launches to the best fitness kits in the name of journalism.

I know that newborn essentials don’t come cheap, and are possibly the most important purchases you’ll ever make, so I went through a vigorous testing process to ensure they were as brilliant as they claimed to be.

As a sustainably-minded shopping editor, I know that buying cheap often means you’ll buy twice, so quality was key—these products need to stand the test of time. Saying this, I know that these items can really stack up in price, so I’ve only included the products I think will genuinely be useful for myself and my baby—and for you and yours, too.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it's everything I’ve procured for myself in preparation and figured you might find useful. I’ve split it up into ‘the essentials’, ‘the nice-to-haves’ and ‘labour prep products’ so have covered pretty much all areas needed to prepare for a new baby. So if you’re looking for some inspiration, grab a (non-caffeinated) brew and settle down for a long read.

Shop the best newborn essentials for first time parents:

The essentials

1. Best Compact Stroller

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Stokke® YOYO³ Stroller with Bonpoint Colour Pack Today's Best Deals £435 at Mamas & Papas Reasons to buy + Compact and lightweight + Loads of storage space + Great for city walks and travelling + Chic design Reasons to avoid - You have to buy the newborn pack separately

A stroller was the first thing I put on my baby essentials list, and the iconic Stokke Yoyo model was at the very top. I live in London, and my flat is on the cosy side, so a compact, easy to fold design is key. This cult-status pram collapses and reassembles in lightning speed—seriously, I’ve had trouble clicking tupperware into place properly but I can fold this pram up with one hand and my eyes shut.

While the frame itself is also petite, making it easy to manoeuvre in crowded areas (or my cramped hallway), it has a surprising amount of storage space underneath, perfect for a changing bag and more baby-related bits and pieces. The wheels are effortlessly smooth and the design is unbelievably chic. I was lucky enough to try the brand’s collaboration with Bonpoint before it was available to shop, and it is just about the most beautiful stroller I've ever seen. Do note that you'll have to buy the newborn pack separately from the 6 month+ stroller, but once you have you'll be set through to toddlerhood.

2. Most comfortable stroller

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Thule Urban Glide 3 Stroller Today's Best Deals £749.99 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Super comfortable for all terrains (it's great for running) + Three wheel design makes it easy to navigate + Lightweight and spacious Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side - but both the newborn and 6 month + packs are included

By no means am I suggesting you procure two strollers for your baby. But if your needs lean more towards comfort and suspension than a chic, travel-friendly frame then you might be interested in trying out the Thule Urban Glide 3, like I was. If you’re a lover of long walks—or after you’ve been cleared by your doctor, jogs and runs—with your baby in tow, this stroller is the perfect option. If a luxury SUV and a sports car had a baby, this would quite literally be it. It’s designed to suit all terrains for a super comfortable ride, and the swivel-front, puncture resistant wheel (which locks into place for higher speeds) makes the stroller super easy to manoeuvre. I plan on continuing my running journey postpartum, so I simply can’t wait to bring this stroller out. The design is unbelievably sleek and I can personally attest to how easy it is to navigate despite its wider, super comfortable frame.

3. Best car seat

(Image credit: Silver Cross)

Silver Cross Motion 2 All Size 360 Today's Best Deals £325 at Silver Cross Reasons to buy + Can be used from newborn - 12 years + Has a swivel base + The liner is removable and washable Reasons to avoid - It doesn't have a handle

I put in plenty of research before settling on a car seat and one thing became clear pretty quickly is that car seats can get incredibly pricey, so I wanted one that I would really get the most use out of. Enter: the Motion 2 All Size 360. As the name suggests, it can be used from birth right up until 12 years of age, and has a handy 360° rotating functionality. The practical features don’t stop there, either - it has a removable leakproof reversible liner (in case of any accidents) and can also be recycled for free by the brand. Plus, how chic is the almond shade?

4. Best baby bouncer

(Image credit: Babybjorn)

BabyBjorn Bouncer Balance Soft Today's Best Deals £184.90 at BabyBjorn Reasons to buy + Great for rest and play + Collapsible, lightweight and portable + Made from sustainable materials Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

Pretty much every mum I asked told me that the BabyBjorn bouncer has been a game changer for their little one. Creating a cosy nest for newborns and beyond, it’s a convenient and comfy spot for your baby to rest and play, fully supported. It also folds away almost flat, making it a great option if you have limited space. The brand’s newest bouncer: the Balance Soft is made from recycled woven mélange, so not only is it incredibly comfy but it's sustainably crafted too.

5. Best baby monitor

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Dream Sock and Owlet Cam 2 Baby Monitor Bundle Today's Best Deals £399 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Real-time monitoring of your baby's vitals for peace of mind + Compact design + You'll save money with the bundle Reasons to avoid - It doesn't have a stand

New parents are guaranteed to want that little extra reassurance, and that’s exactly what the Dream Sock provides. Connected to the Owlet Cam 2, it provides you with real-time monitoring of your baby’s pulse rate, oxygen saturation level, sleep patterns and more for ultimate peace of mind.

I must also give a special mention to the Nanit Pro baby monitor which comes with a variety of stands to suit your space. If you're after a monitor with a stand, this makes a brilliant option.

6. Best bedside crib

(Image credit: iL TuTTo)

iL TuTTo CoZee Breeze Plus Co-Sleeping Bassinet Today's Best Deals £180 at iL TuTTo Reasons to buy + Fold-down side for easy access to your baby from your bed + Collapsible + Has rocking legs and lockable wheels + Loads of storage space Reasons to avoid - It's quite big - check your space beforehand

A crib is undoubtedly an essential. It has a fold-down side which attaches to your bed for easy access during night feeds. It folds down super easily (making it great for travel), comes with both lockable wheels to move it around easily and rocking legs to help soothe your baby to sleep and has a handy shelf underneath for extra storage.

7. Best pregnancy pillow

(Image credit: John Lewis)

bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow Today's Best Deals £153 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Adjustable firmness + Chic design + Versatile + So, so comfortable Reasons to avoid - It's expensive - but so worth it

I didn’t realise quite how difficult it would be to find the perfect pregnancy pillow until I tried the bbhugme pillow —yes, the one Sofia Richie raved about during her pregnancy. I know it might be on the pricier side, but trust me, the amazing nights’ sleep you’ll get thanks to this pillow makes it worth every penny. It’s neither too small nor too large, has a cooling, washable cover and is adjustable to your preferred level of firmness. It has helped me sleep during these final few months and for that I am truly grateful. Oh, and it can also be used as a chic nursing pillow once the baby is here. I do love a multipurpose product. Saying this, if you’re after a designated nursing pillow, the brand’s version is just as chic, comfy and practical, with a shorter middle section and longer straps on either side which you can tie around your waist for on-the-go support.

8. Best baby bottles

(Image credit: Boots)

Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Baby Bottle Today's Best Deals £15.19 for three at Boots Reasons to buy + Helps to prevent colic + Slow-flow teat Reasons to avoid - There are quite a few different parts to wash

I’ve heard enough about colic to know that I’ll do anything to help prevent my baby from having to deal with it, and many mums swear by the Tommee Tippee anti-colic bottles for doing just that. It has a slow-flow breast-like teat, perfect for newborns, and a vented anti-colic wand to allow smoother suction. Oh, and Pixie Lott was spotted feeding her son with one of these Tommee Tippee bottles during London Fashion Week recently, so it has the fashion set’s seal of approval, too.

9. Best changing bag

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon New Parent Backpack Today's Best Deals £168 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Lightweight and water resistant + Loads of handy pockets + Large opening for easy access + Attaches to your pram + Separate crossbody pouch for changing essentials Reasons to avoid - It's expensive - but hands down the best I've tried

You’re going to need a changing bag, and while practicality is key, a sleek design always helps. I knew I wanted a backpack for the space and functionality, but still wanted a stylish design, this one, by lululemon delivers on all counts. With plenty of pockets (including wide side pockets for easy access to my wipes or bottles) a wide-opening top section, straps to attach to my pram handle and a removable changing pouch complete with a travel changing mat and crossbody strap, it ticks all the boxes. It’s also water resistant and super lightweight, perfect for lugging around in all types of weather.

10. Best stroller organiser

(Image credit: Scandiborn)

Finnson Freya Eco Stroller Organiser Today's Best Deals £89 at Scandiborn Reasons to buy + The perfect medium size + Has loads of handy pockets, including an insulated bottle holder + Attaches to your pram and can also be worn crossbody Reasons to avoid - You'll probably need a bigger bag too for a long day out

On days when I’m just heading out for a quick walk or don’t want to take a big backpack with me, this stroller organiser will come in super handy. The medium size is perfect for packing all the essentials without having to take half of the house out with me. It has loads of handy pockets, both inside and out, and can be worn as a crossbody bag or strapped onto my stroller’s handles. I’m currently using it to store baby’s clothes and other bits and pieces for the hospital. As a serial over-packer, I know this handy medium-sized bag will help make sure I stick to the essentials day-to-day.

11. Best muslin squares

(Image credit: Etta Loves)

Etta Loves Animal Print Muslin Squares Today's Best Deals £28 for three at Etta Loves Reasons to buy + Brilliant for cognitive and visual development in newborns + Can be used in many different ways + Super soft and a nice big size Reasons to avoid - You'll want way more than just three

Etta Loves specialises in creating sensory products for newborns that don’t compromise on style, and as soon as I saw these black and white animal print muslins I knew I wanted them. All of the graphic black and white prints used in Etta Loves products are designed to help develop a newborn’s visual and cognitive development (seriously, check out the brand’s whole range of sensory toys), and these super soft muslin squares can be used in so many ways. Whether I’m using them as burp cloths, for tummy time or general sensory play, I know I’ll get so much use out of them. Oh, and these sensory hanging squares made in collaboration with Camille Walala are among the chicest I’ve found.

12. Best pacifiers

(Image credit: Amazon)

NUK Baby Dummy Today's Best Deals £6.99 for two at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can be used from birth for soothing baby + Lovely colours + Made from 100% natural raw materials Reasons to avoid - Again, you'll want more than just two

NUK pacifiers are soothing, suitable from 0 months, made from 100% natural raw materials and some of the prettiest on the market. Needless to say, I’ve stocked up on several colours.

The (very) nice to haves

13. Best nursing chair

(Image credit: iL TuTTo)

iL TuTTo Louie Electric Recliner Glider Nursery Chair Today's Best Deals £999 at iL TuTTo Reasons to buy + So comfy and supportive + Reclines, swivels and rocks + Chic boucle design Reasons to avoid - It's a big piece of furniture - make sure you have enough space

In the UK, a nursing chair is not considered an ‘essential’ baby product, but this one from iL TuTTo has genuinely changed my life—and I haven’t even given birth yet. I’ve given up a very beautiful set of table and chairs to make space for this nursing chair in my living room, and I don’t have a single regret. It reclines, it rocks, it swivels, it has an unbelievably pretty boucle finish and (most importantly) it supports every part of my currently heavily pregnant body. I’ve been using the Louie chair to work from home in, and the built-in leg rest has helped to prevent swollen feet and ankles, the cushioned back provides me with ample support, and it’s so stylish that I’ve had multiple comments on it from team meeting calls. I have absolutely no notes—IMO, it’s worth every penny.

14. Best baby nest

(Image credit: Very)

DockATot Deluxe + Dock Today's Best Deals £159.99 at Very Reasons to buy + A safe and comfy space to keep your baby in + Can be used for lounging, tummy time and more + The Willow Boughs print is utterly beautiful Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for unsupervised lounging/ naps

The ultimate gift for new or expectant parents. The Dockatot Deluxe+ Dock is suitable for babies aged 0-8 months and can be used as a safe spot for supervised lounging, tummy time, baby massage and more. It’s designed to mimic the comfort of the womb—the perfect balance of chic and practical. I have the Willow Boughs print and every time I catch a glimpse of it I let out a little sigh of contentment.

15. Best baby carrier

(Image credit: Artipoppe)

Artipoppe Zeitgeist Baby Carrier Today's Best Deals £360 at Artipoppe Reasons to buy + Unbelievably chic + There are no other designs like it Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

I think I’m more excited to use my Artipoppe baby carrier than anything else in this list, it’s probably the prettiest baby product I own. MC UK’s Fashion Editor Penny and Senior Beauty Editor Katie both assure me that the design is as practical as it is stylish, having used it with their own little ones (and when two of the chicest women I know recommend a practical baby product, I listen). Yes, it’s on the pricey side, but I haven’t seen any other designs like it on the market. I chose the black and white tweed design, which will look incredible styled with knits and shearling pieces come winter.

16. Best UV steriliser

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tommee Tippee Ultra UV Steriliser Today's Best Deals £124.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Dries and sterilises bottles, pacifiers and more + Has multiple shelves + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - It will take up a fair bit of space on your counter

This UV steriliser looks a little bit like a mini fridge, so you’ll have to make room for it on your kitchen counter, but my mum sources tell me that what it takes in counter space it more than makes up for in time and effort saved. It fully dries and safely sterilises bottles, pacifiers and more, so you won’t have to worry about tap water droplets getting into your baby’s system. I find the black design super sleek too.

17. Best baby bottle for travelling

(Image credit: Harrods)

Ember Baby Bottle System Today's Best Deals £399 at Harrods Reasons to buy + Warms your milk to the exact right temperature + Keeps it warm for hours + Great for bottle feeding on the go Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

Another product I’m assured will be priceless when it comes to travelling and while out and about. The Ember baby bottle system includes two bottles (which can be used from 0 months +), a smart warming puck and an insulating thermal dome. It’ll warm your milk to precisely the right temperature, and keep it that way for hours, making bottle feeding on the go—something I’d been worried about—so much easier.

18. Best nappy bin

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tommee Tippee Twist and Click Nappy Bin Today's Best Deals £34.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Individually wraps each nappy to prevent smells escaping + Affordable + The set includes six refills Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one colour

Nobody wants their house smelling of dirty nappies. The clever twist and click design ensures that each nappy is individually wrapped and compressed, so no smells can escape and you’ll be able to fit in a fair few before it fills up. With a newborn, you can expect to change their nappy up to 12 times a day, so I know the Tommee Tippee nappy bin will come in super handy.

19. Best high chair

(Image credit: Mamas & Papas)

Stokke Tripp Trapp Highchair Today's Best Deals £197.10 at Mamas & Papas Reasons to buy + Great for feeding your baby + Has a newborn insert option + Chic design Reasons to avoid - It's not collapsible

A high chair is invaluable when it comes to weaning, and generally sitting at the table as your baby grows older, but the sleek and stylish Stokke Tripp Trapp also has a newborn insert, so you can comfortably place them at an elevated height. You can attach newborn sensory toys and books to the chair, so it’s not just great for feeding but for lounging and playing too.

20. Best nappy caddy

(Image credit: Scandiborn)

Tiba + Marl Organiser Caddy Today's Best Deals £55 at Scandiborn Reasons to buy + Plenty of pockets + Chic borg design + Not too big but has loads of room Reasons to avoid - It's not waterproof

As mentioned above, my flat isn’t the biggest, and I don’t have space for a designated changing station I want to be able to keep all my changing essentials in one place for easy access. Enter: the Tiba + Marl caddy. Not only does it come in the most beautiful camel borg finish, it has plenty of sections (including both inside and outside pockets and an insulated bottle holder) to keep everything separate and organised. I plan on using this for storing my changing essentials but also as an extra organiser in the car or when I pop over to my mum’s house.

The labour prep

21. Best labour prep kit

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Frida Mom Labour & Delivery Postpartum Recovery Kit Today's Best Deals £89.99 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Includes loads of essentials for labour + Packaging turns into a handy caddy to store your maternity pads and more Reasons to avoid - Depending on your personal preferences you might not use everything in the kit

This labour and delivery kit from Frida Mom is absolutely genius. It includes disposable underwear, a peri bottle, compression socks, a dark-coloured cooling gown and more—I consider a large chunk of my hospital bag prep sorted thanks to this kit. There’s even a caddy-style insert inside the box packaging which you can use to store your maternity pads and more post-labour, the brand has really thought of everything.

22. Best hospital bag

(Image credit: Monos)

Monos Carry-On Suitcase Today's Best Deals £260 at Monos Reasons to buy + Lightweight and compact + Fits a surprising amount + Perfect for packing hospital essentials + Has wheels so you won't have to carry a heavy bag Reasons to avoid - The lighter colour may get scratched over time - but it's available in loads of shades

This Monos carry-on suitcase isn’t just great for travel, I’m planning on using it as my main hospital bag too. It has smooth gliding wheels and multiple compartments, perfect for sectioning up different products I’ll need at different stages of labour.

Saying that, when heading to the hospital, I’ll need to bring items for you and baby, but also my birth partner and more general things like snacks too - so it helps to have an extra bag or two to fit everything inside. The Monos Metro backpack has tons of pockets, a large capacity and slides right onto the carry-on suitcase, so my partner can carry both with ease.

23. Best duffel bag

(Image credit: Troubadour)

Troubadour Embark Compact Duffle Today's Best Deals £137 at Troubadour Reasons to buy + Compact but has a large capacity + Great for both travelling and hospital essentials Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one colour

I’m also a huge fan of this Troubadour duffel bag. It’s surprisingly compact but fits a ton of items inside, making it perfect for packing with clothes and other essentials for your hospital trip, but also any babymoons or staycations you might have planned too!

24. Best lip balm

(Image credit: Amazon)

RAYBALM SPF 50+ Lip Balm Today's Best Deals £5.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Has SPF + Not greasy or sticky Reasons to avoid - Leaves a bit of a sheen - if you're more a fan of matte balms

During my antenatal classes, one of the essentials listed by my midwife was a good lip balm, as your lips supposedly get very dry during labour. I’ve been loving this new—and affordable—one from Raybalm, which is enriched with natural plant oils, doesn’t feel sticky or oily and contains SPF50+ too.

24. Best cooling PJs

(Image credit: Harrods)

Eberjey Short-Sleeve Gisele Pyjamas Today's Best Deals £150 at Harrods Reasons to buy + Cooling material to help with night sweats + button-front design is great for breastfeeding + Super luxurious feel Reasons to avoid - They're quite expensive

I’ve been doing my research on what to pack in my hospital bag, and the consensus is clear: button-up PJs in a cooling material are essential. Even if I don’t end up using these in the hospital (they’re so pretty, I’ll probably want to save them from the mess), they’ll come in super handy once I’m back at home. The cooling material and button-front design makes them perfect for the breastfeeding night sweats, and they’re so unbelievably comfy. At a time when I'll be in loungewear and pyjamas 99% of the time, I can imagine I'll get lots of wear out of these luxurious PJs.

25. Best maternity robe

(Image credit: Ergopouch)

Ergopouch Matchy Matchy Robe Today's Best Deals £49.95 at Ergopouch Reasons to buy + Cooling material + Great for breastfeeding + You can get a matching babygro and swaddle for your baby Reasons to avoid - It's not particularly warm

I’ve watched countless hospital bag packing videos by now, and they all suggest bringing cute matching outfits for pictures, but for me, practicality has to come first. Luckily this Ergopouch maternity robe and matching babygro and swaddle bag ticks both boxes. The robe will come in super handy while breastfeeding, and the material used in both products is super soft and stylish to boot.