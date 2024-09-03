Princess Kate's surprising comments about becoming Queen have resurfaced
Ever since she married Prince William in 2011, the Princess of Wales has been preparing for her future role as Queen, according to royal experts. The couple, who started dating in 2002 after meeting at university, have now been married for 13 years and share three young children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
While some royal insiders have claimed that the late Queen Elizabeth II 'wasn't convinced' by Kate when she first started a relationship with William, the Princess reportedly cemented her future as Queen during their brief break-up in 2007 as the Palace recognised that she 'handled herself so well' despite the media frenzy.
Following King Charles' accession to the throne and the subsequent change to the line of succession, William is now the first in line to take over as monarch, and when the time comes Kate will take on the role of Queen consort. However, Kate was asked about her future as Queen many years ago - and an old video clip has started circulating on social media, with her surprising comments resurfacing.
Back in 2013, just two years after the royal wedding, Kate was attending an engagement in Grimsby, Lincolnshire where she met members of the public. One woman she greeted decided to tell her: "I'm waiting for you to be Queen!"
As the crowd chuckled, Kate quickly responded: "You'll be waiting an awfully long time!"
The royals rarely discuss how they feel about their future roles, but in 2016 when William was asked how he felt about becoming King one day he told royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell: "I certainly don’t lie awake at night waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family has moved on and I don’t want that."
Years before he became estranged from the royal family, Prince Harry was also asked if any members of the monarchy want to becoming King or Queen, to which he simply replied: "I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news.
