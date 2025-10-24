Andrea's It List: Trust Me, This Will Be Your Most Important Investment of the Season

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

It's good to be back this week after a busy month attending various fashion weeks followed by Frieze, which included a series of events such as our annual Frieze panel and dinner . This year we brought together key women from across the creative industries to celebrate the valuable contribution women make to the arts.

This week's column is dedicated to the serious business of outerwear, which feels fitting as temperatures suddenly dropped this week. A great coat, if you ask me, is the most important investment of the season. There's nothing quite like the transformative power it holds: It's not just outerwear, it's armour.

I've definitely put a few of my favourite styles to the test over the past few weeks (especially during Fashion Month). Throw one on, and suddenly the simplest outfit feels stylish, intentional, complete.



Here are the four key styles that dominated the AW runways — timeless pieces that will outlast trends and earn their place in your wardrobe for years to come.

CLASSIC BLACK

You can never go wrong with a black coat — it’s the backbone of any hardworking capsule wardrobe. Effortlessly versatile, it takes you from office to off-duty with ease. Whether it’s an oversized double-breasted cut from The Frankie Shop or a more structured silhouette, a classic black coat never fails. If you want the ultimate black coat, Toteme’s version — cut from the softest cashmere — has the kind of silhouette that makes everything underneath look better.

LEATHER & SUEDE

Since Chloé’s floor-sweeping version strode down the runway, it’s been a style no-brainer. From deep black to rich chocolate or burgundy, there’s a hue for every wardrobe. Try M&S Autograph’s collarless style for an office-appropriate update that works just as well for a Sunday pub lunch. If you want (or deserve, rather) a splurge, Ducie’s Willow in suede cuts an impressive figure in almost every scenario. For the fashion-forward, the Peyton from Reiss, worn oversized, sends a subtle cue to those in the know.

PUFFER OR PADDED

Gone are the days when a puffer jacket was purely practical — they’re serious style contenders now. This season, it’s all about proportion and polish — seek out pieces that balance both. These three nail it: a burgundy style from Massimo Dutti, Reiss’s belted full-length black puffer and a louche, low-key option from Arket.

FAUX FUR

Channelling quiet luxury and the old money aesthetic that’s been doing the rounds, faux fur is having a refined renaissance. The high street and designer brands are awash with options — ensure you stick to classic colours and finishes for a timeless addition to your wardrobe. ROHE’s leather-trimmed coat with toggle fastenings offers a lesson in understated glamour, while Liberty x Topshop’s collarless coat — with deep pockets and slouchy silhouette — is the ultimate statement piece, and at £130, it’s a steal.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Aside from your winter coat, a beautiful but sturdy pair of knee-high boots will be your most important buy for winter. This week, we've rounded up some of the best tried and tested styles the Marie Claire team love in our comprehensive knee high boot guide together with how to style them.

From studded to slouchy, classic to animal print, you're guaranteed to find your dream boots for the season including my favorites - these expensive looking riding boots with the detachable gold strap by Massima Dutti .