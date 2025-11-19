Prince William and Princess Kate Have a New Strategy When It Comes to PDA

The Prince and Princess of Wales have returned to the spotlight in 2025, with the royal couple stepping up as future King and Queen.

And from the Wales family's recent house move to Prince William's candid words about the future of the monarchy, they have been making headlines.

It is the couple's relationship that has been getting the world talking the most however, with experts noting a difference in their body language following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis and recovery.

The Princess of Wales confirmed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, taking an extended leave of absence to focus on her recovery.

And since returning to duty, the royal couple, who has previously avoided public displays of affection, appears to have changed their approach.

In recent months, the Prince and Princess have been photographed holding hands and being increasingly tactile in public, with experts noting that they "are [now] able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before."

"William must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through this that he wants to tell the world about that love," Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward previously told People. "It shows the intimacy of them sharing that journey together.

"They are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely," she added. "They’re in a different phase of their life now. William is very protective and very proud of her for coming through this and carrying on with her life."

"William has always seemed deeply devoted to Kate, and she to him," body language expert Darren Stanton has added on behalf of Betfair Slots. "They’re comfortable showing affection in public, from playful touches to warm, genuine interactions."

We will continue to update this story.