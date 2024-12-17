Christmas day is just around the corner, so if you still haven't checked out our Gift Guides with thoughtful ideas for everyone in the family - then there's still time. And if you're far more organised than us you will be already thinking about what to wear on the big day.

If you’re anything like us, the festive period is often spent lounging around in loose-fitting clothes with an elasticated waistband. Picking at leftovers, the cheese board or a seemingly endless supply of chocolate is the biggest Christmas tradition of all, right?

But comfort doesn't mean compromising on style, especially when we are spoilt for choice for stylish PJs this year. Whether you're opening presents on Christmas morning with extended family or have friends coming round for early evening drinks, and you're not tempted by our bumper party dresses edit, then you're washed out t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms simply won't do so let’s upgrade to a pair of festive pyjamas instead. From our go-to fluffy sets from Ukrainian label Sleeper, to Damson Madder's wide collar and bow details, we’ve rounded up the best selection of sets that are dressy enough to be worn whoever is around, and comfy enough to watch back to back Netflix movies in. You’re welcome.

Shop Christmas Pyjamas

Chelsea Peers Christmas Pyjama Set Visit Site This set from Chelsea Peers says Christmas with a capital C. Stripes, wreaths, bows and trees, there's no mistaking which time of the year these are for.

Cath Kidston Red Button Up Pyjama Set Visit Site We're obsessed with these adorable Cath Kidston pyjamas. Red and pink is a winning colour combo in our book, and the frill heart detail on the shirt makes it sweet enough to wear separately with jeans.

Sleeper Feather-Trimmed Twill Pyjama Set Visit Site We love Sleeper and we love this set. The feathers are removable, meaning you can dress them up or down, and the soft green colour is festive without being too on the nose.

Damson Madder Antonella Pj Set Red Tartan £85 at Damson Madder Damson Madder gave this otherwise classic tartan print its signature cool girl twist.

Hush Flannel Pyjama Set Visit Site This set from Hush is the perfect shade of wine. Sing it with us; Christmas time, mistletoe and wine...

Next Bow Stripe Button Through Pyjamas Visit Site We love the chunky stripes on this set from Next. The pink bows add a feminine touch.

H&M Pyjama Shirt and Bottoms View at H&M UK You can't beat a classic. These H&M plaid pyjamas are affordable and traditional.

The White Company Holly Pyjama Set Visit Site This cosy brushed cotton set is covered all over with tiny holly leaves. A subtle festive touch.

Asos Pyjama Co-ord Visit Site This might be our favourite pair on the list. The giant bows, the scalloped collar and the classic gingham fabric all make for a perfect pair of festive pyjamas.

Piglet In Bed Pyjama Trouser Set Visit Site Piglet In Bed are renowned for their soft, high quality bed linens and PJ sets. This berry colourway is super festive, but will last all year round.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Check Pyjama Set Visit Site A classic design from a classic brand. These Ralph Lauren pyjamas are the ultimate in Christmas luxury.