Prince William and Princess Kate Are Relocating to a New House in a ‘Fresh Start’

As the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare for their future roles as King and Queen, they are said to be making major decisions behind closed doors.

In recent months, this has centred around their living arrangements, with the royal couple deciding to relocate from their beloved Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

The royal couple has lived in the "modest" four-bedroom property with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since 2022. But, with their royal duties increasing and their children now on the cusp of their teenage years, they have chosen to relocate to a larger property.

Kensington Palace confirmed the reports this weekend, announcing: "The Wales family will move house later this year."

And after months of speculation, the property in question has also been revealed, with the Wales family moving into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The Grade II-listed estate would reportedly be worth £16 million on the open market, according to The Sun - with the 328-year-old property featuring eight bedrooms, stables and a tennis court.

It has also been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are paying for the move, rent and renovations themselves, at no extra cost to the taxpayer. And after their move, it is understood that the Wales family will have no live-in staff.

It was previously believed that the Wales family would be moving to a different property, with the couple said to have been considering Fort Belvedere, a gothic 18th century castle in Windsor Great Park.

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter," a source explained to The Sun following the news of their relocation. "An opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind. This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."

The Wales family is expected to be moving house later this year.

