The Art of Gifting...with Lucy Williams

One of Britain's most prominent tastemakers, Lucy Williams is a fashion and lifestyle content creator renowned for her distinctive taste, which has established her as one of the country's OG influencers and a trusted voice in the industry. As part of our The Art of Gifting series, she shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting…

My gift-giving method begins with listing everyone I need to buy for in my phone's notes app. I then jot down ideas or items I've ordered for people to keep track. So, when I'm out and about, I can see at a glance who's received what. I get really, really invested in people liking what they receive. I think sometimes we can end up buying things we like or that we think they should like, but I really try to focus on who they are and what they'd actually get joy from. Personally, I enjoy receiving anything that has time or thought put into it. If someone gets me a book they think I'd like or remembers something I mentioned a while ago, that always feels special.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Lucy Williams

I've long been an admirer of Max's work, and this side table or any of his simply perfect lamps would top my (fantasy) wishlist this year.

Wondering People Figure Side Table 03 by Max McLintock £1,990 at Wondering People

WHAT TO BUY FOR...Your Most Stylish Friend

Shameless, I know, but I love that some of my most stylish friends are loving the new hoops I designed for Missoma. The best validation when you design something new is seeing people you admire wearing it. The mixed metal on these makes them an easy gift, too, as they work for everyone regardless of whether someone prefers more gold or silver.

Missoma Lucy Williams Entwine Small Hoop Earrings £98 at Missoma

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One That Has Everything

I like to explore the route of making everyday, basic things more decorative or pleasing. Case in point, this beautiful new matchbox case by Matilda Goad, which makes something basic and everyday like matches feel beautiful and display-worthy.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Person You Know Very Little About

A really nice tin or bottle of olive oil with a ribbon tied around it never fails, I find. It feels more like a present than wine and is something people might rarely buy for themselves, which is always nice to gift.

HONEST TOIL Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml £18.49 at Selfridges

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Aesthete

Playful, sculptural and unmistakably Jonathan Anderson, these mugs would turn a morning coffee into a whole design moment. I'm obsessed with JW Anderson's collaboration with Wedgwood, which is based on Jonathan's love for traditional Greek ceramics. Probably the most stylish thing you could have on your shelves right now.

WEDGWOOD Jw Anderson Saxon Jasperware Mugs Set of Two £300 at Selfridges

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Table

This giant bowl is a showstopper for serving a large tiramisu or chocolate mousse. Or just piling with clementines or pomegranates for decoration... Either way it looks so good centre stage on the table.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodie

A chef-y piece of kitchen kit that looks great, as well as being a pleasure to use. We have one, and I really like that it comes with a stand, so it doesn't slip when being stored. I can also testify that it's really nice to use every day.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Furry Friends

The chicest dog bowl worthy of our most-loved little dictators; I love Henry Holland's personalised swirly dog bowls.

Henry Holland Studio Personalised Oatmeal and White Small Pet Bowl £125 at Henry Holland Studio

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

I always love popping into Choosing Keeping for notebooks, cards or pretty vintage-style baubles—It's the most festive place at this time of year. No Christmas is complete without popping into Daunt Books, either. I'm excited to be visiting New York before Christmas this year, and on November 19, Big Night and Porta are the three stores where I'll always find something for someone, even if that someone is me.

(Image credit: Big Night)

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

Pophams Home is great for chic little home bits, linens, and pantry presents. Wondering People offers art and unique homeware, and Not Another Bill provides everything and anything, most of which can be personalised. They have some really lovely broderie Anglaise placemats I'm coveting this year.

(Image credit: Pophams home)

What is your signature wrapping style?

I love wrapping gifts for grown-ups in Cambridge Imprint paper - all the mismatched prints look so nice together under the tree. Kids get something more rippable, but still recycled like this.

