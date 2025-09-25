Cosy Candles: The 7 Best Warming Scents You'll Want to Burn This Season To Transform Your Home

Each year, around this time, I hold a sort of ceremony at home. I throw open the doors to my candle cupboard, which has been under lock and key throughout the summer away from my match-happy husband, who would gladly burn through my collection of luxury candles without so much as a blink. During the warmer months, I prefer to make use of reed diffusers and electric diffusers to fill my home with fragrance—a lit candle on a bright July evening seems pointless to me somehow. However, as soon as the temperature drops and the evenings get shorter, I head for my stash of autumnal candles.

What I yearn for at this time of year are warming notes that fill my home with an inviting scent. Forget fresh white florals and fizzy citrus, I want grounding smokiness, deep woods and rich spices to fill the air. I want guests to walk in of an evening and find themselves glued to the sofa, so drawn in by the warmth of my home.

It seems I'm not alone, as I recently discussed my September tradition with my colleagues, and they too have go-to candles that they light in a bid to feel more cosy.

Read on for Marie Clarie's guide to the best cosy candles.

1. Jo Malone London Velvet Rose & Oud Three Wick Candle

Jo Malone London Velvet Rose & Oud Three Wick Candle
Burn time: 90 hours

"I really struggled to decide which of my favourite Jo Malone London candles to go for. To me, the scent of the season is Pomegranate Noir—both for the home and for myself. Its seductive sweetness is addictive. However, if I think about the fragrance that best befits a night in on the sofa, cossetted by a cashmere blanket, lights turned down low, then it has to be the brand's Velvet Rose & Oud. It's rich and spicy, but has a sweetness to it, not unlike Pom Noir, but it's more grounding and earthy. It's heaven. If you can, go for the three-wick candle, I reckon it'll last you until next Autumn." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Homework Fire

Homework Fire Candle
Burn time: 55-60 hours

"Living in a rental flat, I don't have a working fireplace that I can make use of during the colder months,but this candle by Homework mimics the exact smell of a cosy, Cotswolds pub fire in my small space. It looks beautiful on display in the reusable glass jar, and the smoky, woody, spicy, and citrus notes make me feel instantly comforted and warm." - Maggie Joyner, Junior Social Media Editor

3. Neom Wellbeing Cosy Nights Scented Three Wick Candle

Neom Wellbeing Cosy Nights Scented Three Wick Candle
Burn time: 50 hours

"Neom fragrances are incredibly clever. The brand perfectly blends essential oils to create a mood. Take, for example, its Happiness scent. The combination of white neroli, woody and powdery mimosa and zingy lemon is what joy smells like. Its Complete Bliss candle puts you at ease almost instantly. The reason I'm telling you this is that the brand has a three-wick candle specifically to put you into a cosy mood. Combining the calming and warming notes of sandalwood, frankincense and nutmeg, it's the ideal accompaniment to evenings in." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Penhaligon's Halfeti Candle

Penhaligon's Halfeti candle
Burn time: Approx 60 hours

"Not only does this candle's scent bleed through my whole flat whenever I light it, but it instantly evokes a cosy and calm feeling without any of the stuffiness that comes from sweeter candles. The combination of spice, rose and grapefruit means it doesn't come off Christmassy (which I hate), but it's also a distinctively cold-weather candle with some smokey notes. It looks beautiful in every room and I'm yet to find another that transforms the smell of my space quite as well as this—essential during autumn when my windows are kept shut." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

5. Diptyque Eucalyptus Candle

Diptyque Eucalyptus Candle
Burn time: 60 hours

"If you come to my house between September and December, I can guarantee that you will find vases in every room filled with large bunches of eucalyptus. To me, this is the foliage of the season, because of the way that it evokes memories of the beginning of the festive season. The aroma of this herby plant is both refreshing and comforting, which Diptyque has managed to replicate ever so brilliantly in this candle. Whilst it might not have the traditional warming notes you associate with cosiness, if it's lit during the day it will fill your home with a welcoming fragrance." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Jo Loves Christmas Trees Candle

Jo Loves Christmas Trees Candle
Burn time: 37.5 hours
Out in October

"Without hesitation, my year-on-year cosy season candle is the Jo Loves Christmas Trees. It’s Christmas in a jar - crisp pine, aromatic lavender, smoky incense and warm amber. The result is cosy comfort and effortless elegance all at once. Each hand-poured candle burns for 37.5 hours and, every year, comes in a beautifully designed limited-edition jar. This year’s Paint The Town Red theme features red, white and gold detailing that feels festive yet sophisticated. I count down to the moment it feels acceptable to light it (end of October is my rule, though it creeps earlier every year…)." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

7. Cowshed Winter Warming Candle

Cowshed Winter Warming Candle
Burn time: Approx 80 hours

"I am slightly obsessed with Christmas, so as soon as cosy season arrives my mind starts thinking about decorations, presents and parties. But I keep all of those thoughts inside my head until at least November. So instead, I allow my home to start smelling slightly festive with this candle, which is absolutely beautiful. It has all the hallmarks of a traditional Christmas candle, like pine and cinnamon notes, but never feels out of place when I burn it as early as mid-September. Glorious." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor