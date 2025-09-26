Royal Experts Have Opened Up About the Recent ‘Pressure’ on Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales has emerged as a leader of the royal family in recent years, with her popularity and composure making her a powerful asset to the Mountbatten-Windsors.

This was evident this past month, with the 43-year-old playing a critical role in President Donald Trump's recent state visit to the UK. And according to royal experts, the pressure was on for the future Queen to be front and centre.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her," royal expert and editor in chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, explained via PEOPLE. "She would be very aware that the most important person there was the King, but she can’t help that all eyes are on her."

And while Seward noted that the Princess of Wales would not have been feeling "100 percent", given her recent health issues, she confirmed that Princess Kate "lit up the table with [her] megawatt smile" and pulled out all the stops.

"She looked magnificent," Seward continued of Princess Kate's appearance, with the royal wearing a gold Philippa Lesley gown and the iconic Queen Mary Lover’s Knot tiara for the occasion. "She looked golden, and it’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet.

"She is definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future queen," Seward added. "She has the most beautiful smile, which captivates everyone. It’s just magical."

And when asked whether Princess Kate is the royal family's "secret weapon", the expert stated: "She is the weapon, [but] not a secret one."

