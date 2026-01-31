Princess Kate Is the ‘Key’ to the Royal Family in 2026, According to Experts

As the Prince and Princess of Wales appear to scale up their duties, royal experts have weighed in on the future Queen's popularity.

"I think that the fact that Princess Kate is doing more is very important, because she's so popular, both of the Waleses are," explained royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

As a result, Princess Kate is expected to be "a standout member of the Firm and a key to the family in 2026."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have emerged as the leaders of the royal family. And from their recent house move to Forest Lodge to major changes to their official roles in 2026, the royal couple has been front and centre.

The future King and Queen have taken on more responsibilities already this year, with Princess Kate noticeably scaling up her public appearances.

In fact, she has joined Mind Over Mountains for a guided walk in the Peak District, supported the Rugby Football League at Wakefield Trinity RLFC and visited Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford in the last week alone. Not to mention, the Prince and Princess' recent visit to Scotland where the future Queen took centre stage.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

This, according to royal experts, is no coincidence, with Princess Kate playing a key role in the success of the monarchy in 2026.

"I think that the fact that Princess Kate is doing more, I think that's very important, because she's so popular, both of the Waleses are," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to The People’s Channel.

"She also has significant influence over fashion," he added. "She is an icon helping produce and launch brands.

"With the continued improvement of her condition, she will be a standout member of the Firm and a key to the family in 2026."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is not the first time royal insiders have weighed in on the 'Kate effect', with experts previously referring to her as "a real asset" to the royal family. And when asked last year whether Princess Kate was the royal family's "secret weapon", expert Ingrid Seward responded: "She is the weapon, [but] not a secret one."

Well, that's that.