What is the official line of succession to the British throne?

The royal family has to be the most talked-about in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors front and centre.

This month has seen King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales - two leaders within the fold, temporarily step back from duties amid respective medical issues. And consequently, it is falling upon less senior members of the royal family to step up.

But as Princess Anne, Sophie Wessex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's responsibilities are elevated, the line of succession has been making headlines.

So where does the line to the throne stand currently?

Read on to find out the official line of succession, from Prince William to Lucas Tindall...

1. Prince William (son of King Charles)

2. Prince George (son of Prince William, grandson of King Charles)

3. Princess Charlotte (daughter of Prince William, granddaughter of King Charles)

4. Prince Louis (son of Prince William, grandson of King Charles)

5. Prince Harry (son of King Charles)

6. Prince Archie (son of Prince Harry)

7. Princess Lilibet (daughter of Prince Harry)

8. Prince Andrew (brother of King Charles, son of the late Queen Elizabeth II)

9. Princess Beatrice (daughter of Prince Andrew)

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi (daughter of Princess Beatrice)

11. Princess Eugenie (daughter of Prince Andrew)

12. Master August Brooksbank (son of Princess Eugenie)

13. Master Ernest Brooksbank (son of Princess Eugenie)

14. Prince Edward (brother of King Charles, son of late Queen Elizabeth II)

15. James, Earl of Wessex (son of Prince Edward, grandson of late Queen Elizabeth II)

16. Lady Louise Mountbatten (daughter of Prince Edward, granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth II)

17. Princess Anne (sister of King Charles, daughter of late Queen Elizabeth II)

18. Mr Peter Phillips (son of Princess Anne, grandson of late Queen Elizabeth II)

19. Miss Savannah Phillips (daughter of Peter Phillips, great-granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth II)

20. Miss Isla Phillips (daughter of Peter Phillips, great-granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth II)

21. Mrs Zara Tindall (daughter of Princess Anne, granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth II)

22. Miss Mia Tindall (daughter of Zara Tindall, great-granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth II)

23. Miss Lena Tindall (daughter of Zara Tindall, great-granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth II)

24. Master Lucas Tindall (son of Zara Tindall, great-granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth II)

We will continue to update this story.