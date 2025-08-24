The Wales family's upcoming house move has dominated the headlines, with Kensington Palace confirming that the royals would be relocating later this year.

Prince William and Princess Kate will officially be leaving their beloved four-bedroom Windsor property, Adelaide Cottage, and moving their family into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grade II-listed estate is a significant upgrade, featuring eight bedrooms, a paddock and a tennis court. And according to sources, the 328 year old property would reportedly be worth £16 million on the open market.

It's no surprise therefore that the Prince and Princess of Wales hope to stay there for the long-term, with sources describing the Georgian-style property as their "forever home".

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter," a source explained to The Sun following the news of their house move. "An opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind. This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, news of the future King and Queen's 'forever home' has sparked concerns for Buckingham Palace, which has been the place of residence for the reigning monarch since 1837.

Renovations at the historic property are said to be the reason why the late Queen Elizabeth relocated to Windsor Castle before her death in 2022. And with the restoration expected to be finished in 2027, it has been reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla hope to move to Buckingham Palace in the future.

"It is the intention of King Charles and Queen Camilla to do so," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained to AFP, per Barron's. "Although given that he is battling cancer, this may well not happen."

Now with reports that Prince William hopes to stay in Forest Lodge when he becomes King, Fitzwilliams warns that Buckingham Palace could become obsolete.

"It would be a disaster if Buckingham Palace were sidelined," he explained. "It is an iconic building, comparable only to the White House and known worldwide."

Fitzwilliams continued: "It absolutely must remain the centre of the monarchy, whether or not William and Catherine actually live in it."

We will continue to update this story.