How Prince William and Princess Kate Are Preparing Prince George for Royal Life

The Prince and Princess of Wales have returned to the spotlight this season, stepping up as leaders within the Mountbatten-Windsors. And from Prince William's candid words about the monarchy, to the Wales family's house move, the future King and Queen have been front and centre.

However, it is their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7, who have been making the most headlines, with the three young royals being "gradually" introduced to their future roles.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

This is especially true for Prince George, with the 12-year-old being second in line to the throne. And with preparation already under way, the young royal has started to step up his public appearances - most recently, at this weekend's Festival of Remembrance.

The Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. And with Prince William being overseas and therefore unable to attend, Prince George made a surprise royal debut alongside his mother.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Prince George has stepped up in recent years, with royal expert Robert Jobson telling HELLO! that his parents "are preparing him for public life."

"Kids can find it difficult to meet people, shake their hands and look them in the eye, but he does it very well," continued the author of Catherine: The Future Queen. "I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation, and I thought it was very successful.

"I think they're trying to be careful not to overwhelm him, because he's at a delicate age," he added. "But it's very important, given that the late Queen is no longer here, to have that continuity going forward."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Catherine, the Princess of Wales: the Biography by Robert Jobson £24.71 at Amazon £27.36 at Amazon £42.24 at Amazon In this Sunday Times bestseller, royal author correspondent Robert Jobson takes a look at the popular royal's journey from university undergraduate to the Princess of Wales.

"William is trying to normalise it," Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, has previously added via People. "They're not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case."

He continued: "With George, there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life."

We will continue to update this story.