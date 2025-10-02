William and Kate Are Very Different When the Cameras Are Off, Apparently

The Prince and Princess of Wales are one of the most beloved royal couples. The pair, who will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary next year, met as students at university and have gone on to become one of the most influential couples within the British monarchy. While Prince William is preparing for his future role as King, Princess Kate is said to be a true leader behind closed doors, and is often touted as the family's "secret weapon".

But according to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, William and Kate are quite different when the cameras stop rolling. In fact, they are reportedly far more affectionate than they would be in most public settings while carrying out royal duties. Nicholl told The Mirror: "I’ve been with them on many occasions, and when the cameras drop, you’ll often see them walk away and Kate will put an arm around his waist, or he’ll place his hand in the small of her back. There’s a lovely closeness between them, and whereas at the start of their marriage they seemed shy about being affectionate in public, they’re so much more confident now."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often been compared to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip when it comes to public displays of affection. Ever since the couple tied the knot in 2011, they have famously avoided engaging in PDA while they are working, but when their private moments have been captured by photographers, the sweet moments often go viral.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, who spoke to The Daily Mirror back in 2022, William and Kate prefer to keep their tactile behaviour behind closed doors as their "deep connection... is noticeably visible without the need for the couple to indulge in overzealous PDAs." He told the publication: "[Kate] and William are a pair that appear so connected on a deeper level that they don’t need to be showing continuous signs of reciprocal liking - like tactileness or prolonged eye contact - during public outings to prove they have a deep connection."

A second body language expert, Robert Kermode, told The Daily Mail in 2018 that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip set a royal precedent by choosing not to hold hands in public. He claimed that it was simply a personal choice for the late monarch, and that while it isn't royal protocol, it is something which William and Kate have largely upheld.