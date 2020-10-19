Meghan Markle gave a very sweet nod to Princess Diana in her and Prince Harry’s new portrait

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, from politics to Hollywood.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a duo made news as they signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes.

It was their involvement with TIME that made news this week however, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their first official portrait since their resignation.

The relaxed black and white photographs feature Harry and Meghan in their Montecito home, captured by LA-based photographer Matt Sayles.

Royal expert Omid Sobie shared the photographs to his Twitter, captioning the photographs: ‘Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are hosting a @TIME #Time100Talks episode on improving the digital world and creating more compassionate communities online. “Engineering a Better World” will take place virtually on October 20 and is open to all’.

The portrait made news in particular for the sweet nod to Princess Diana, with Meghan Markle wearing a watch that is identical to the late Princess of Wales’ iconic Cartier Tank Française style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s session is set to take place on 20 October.